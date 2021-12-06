Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, Spoilers

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 is wrapped in exciting new conflicts, but the central one remains the Duttons’ quest for revenge on their assailants. So far, we know that Garrett Randall, Jamie’s biological father ordered the hit on the Duttons, but in the sixth episode of the season, his reasons for the action appear to be pretty conceited. Meanwhile, John is forced to step in and diffuse the situation at the bunkhouse. His decision raises a question mark over the futures of Laramie and Teeter at the Yellowstone Ranch. As a result, there’s plenty to look forward to in the next episode, and here’s everything we know about ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 7!

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 7 is slated to release on December 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. The fourth season comprises ten episodes which are 40-45 minutes in length each. Fresh episodes of the show are broadcast on the channel every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 7 by tuning in to the Paramount Network at the date and time stated above. If you cannot watch the seventh episode on your TV, you can stream it online on Paramount’s official website or the Paramount Network app by using your cable subscription credentials to log in.

Cord-cutters can opt to watch the new episode on any of the live TV streaming services such as Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Additionally, the show’s latest episodes can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Microsoft Store. All episodes of season 4 are expected to drop on Peacock TV in the near future.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 is called ‘Keep the Wolves Close.’ The title of the episode suggests that John and Kayce will get one step closer to finding out the identity of the enemy who ordered the attacks on them. They might question Jamie about what he learned from his interview with Riggins. Any attempt from Jamie to hide Garrett’s involvement will turn the needle of suspicion towards him, and that won’t end well. We are likely to learn about Teeter and Laramie’s future which at least for now seems to be away from the ranch.

With the bunkhouse conflict resolved, the ranch hands will be prepared to present a united front to anyone who tries to pose a threat to the ranch. We could also learn more about the stolen horses from the previous episode, and they could have some connection to Garrett’s ploy against the Duttons. After his failed attempt to kill the Duttons, Garrett might try to tarnish their image by framing them for stealing the horses. Kayce and Monica’s seemingly paradisical life at their new house could come to an end due to the various problems in their marriage. On the other hand, Rip and Beth might start finalizing their wedding, as hinted in the sixth episode.

