Despite the lukewarm response ‘Yellowstone’ received from the critics upon its premiere, the show has steadily gained popularity, as is evident by the substantial growth of viewership. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western drama television series first released on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network. The show revolves around the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the US, and their troubles with land developers and a bordering Native reservation. The explosive cliffhanger that season 3 ends with paves the way for questions about the future seasons. We got curious, so we dug further, and here is what we found!

Yellowstone Season 4 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 landed on June 21, 2020, on Paramount Network, with the season concluding on August 23, 2020. The third season has ten episodes with a running time of 37–92 minutes each.

With regard to season 4, here is what we know. The fourth season was renewed on February 2020, months ahead of the third season’s release. The filming for the season was originally scheduled for June 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The production team finally began filming in late August 2020 and finished filming in a few months by mid-November. Chief Joseph Ranch, which serves as the primary filming location, also confirmed that the season had wrapped up production via an Instagram post. This post also hinted at a June 2021 release for season 4. However, the release date has not been announced officially. Taking into account that new seasons of the show have always been released in June, the possibility for the same is not a long shot for the fourth season. Therefore, we can expect ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 to release sometime in Summer 2021.

The writer and co-creator Taylor Sheridan seems to have already mapped out how the series will end, which might pack the story into a total of six seasons. He is clear that this is not the kind of show that could “extend indefinitely.” However, the fans have plenty more to look forward to. It has been revealed that a spinoff (‘6666’) and a prequel (‘Y:1883’) are in the works. Both these series are set to be produced by Sheridan as part of his multi-year deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group.

Yellowstone Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The pictures from the sets of season 4 reveal that Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly will reprise their roles as John Dutton and Beth Dutton, respectively. Other cast members seen on the set are Ryan Bingham (Walker), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Cole Hauser (Rip), Denim Richards (Colby), Jake Ream (Jake), Jennifer Landon (Teeter), Ethan Lee (Ethan), and Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce). Therefore, we can expect the presence of all the aforementioned actors in season 4.

However, the series would be incomplete without core cast members such as Kelsey Asbille (Monica), Wes Bentley (Jamie), and Luke Grimes (Kayce). They are most likely to return in the upcoming season. Whether Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Josh Holloway (Roarke Morris), Karen Pittman (Willa Hays), Q’orianka Kilcher (Angela Blue Thunder), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton) feature in season 4 is yet to be known. We may also see fresh faces if new characters are introduced.

Yellowstone Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The third round of the series ends with most of the key characters’ fate up in the air. Angela Blue Thunder is determined to reclaim the land, even if it needs to be done forcefully. This is followed by each member of the Dutton family getting targeted. John Dutton is shot multiple times by masked gunmen, while Kayce and Beth’s life is also in jeopardy. Jimmy is injured again as he gets thrown off his horse. However, it isn’t clear if he survives the fall. After talking to his biological father, Jamie seems to be set off on the path to darkness.

Season 4 is likely to settle the dust regarding the fate of each of the characters. It looks like John may have survived the attack as he dodges a bullet to the heart. As for Kayce and Beth, we will only find out in the upcoming season how they are doing. Since Rip now has his mother’s wedding ring, he probably has marriage on his mind. But given Beth’s situation, we are yet to learn what happens to their relationship. In the fourth season, the tussle for land between the Duttons and the people native to Montana will be fleshed out more, and Monica will become an essential part of the conversation. One of the key storylines of season 4 will also throw light on Rip’s growth.

