Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Release Date, Time, Spoilers

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 episode 9 brings various characters to unexpected crossroads. In the episode, Beth and John have a rare falling out. Jimmy is called back to the Yellowstone Ranch, and Jamie is confused about whether or not to reveal his connection to Garrett in front of the world.

Meanwhile, John faces the tough task of having Summer exonerated after Beth’s callousness incarcerated the activist. With just one episode left in the season, viewers must be eager to see at least some of these storylines reaching a resolution. If you are impatiently waiting for the season finale’s release, here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 10!

Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 10 will release on January 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. The episode serves as the season finale of the ten-episode-long fourth season. Episodes of the show typically have a running time of 40-45 minutes each.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Online?

To watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 10, cable users can switch their television sets to the Paramount Network at the date and time given above. If you cannot access your television screens, you can stream the finale online on Paramount’s official website or the Paramount Network app with the help of your cable subscription credentials.

Folks without an active cable subscription can stream the tenth episode on any of the live TV streaming services such as Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. As an alternative, you can also buy the new episode on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Microsoft Store. All episodes of season 4 are expected to be added to Peacock TV after its broadcast run.

Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Spoilers

The ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 finale is called ‘Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops.’ The episode will likely give viewers a confirmation of where Jimmy’s future lies. Jimmy is poised to stay at the 6666 Ranch and continue his relationship with Emily. Another character who is staring at an uncertain future is Beth. After falling out with John, Beth might completely turn away from the ranch. John will be highly vulnerable with all his children gone from the ranch.

Garrett could try to pounce on this opportunity and hurt John. John’s run-in with Garrett could have instigated the former criminal, and he could try to end John’s life. Any action against the Duttons from Garrett could spell bad news for Jamie’s election campaign. Elsewhere, Kayce is on a path of spiritual awakening. Therefore, the ritual he is undertaking could reveal some dark secrets and a hard road ahead for Kayce.

