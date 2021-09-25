Yellowstone Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Featuring cowboys, Native Americans, land disputes, national parks, the gentrification of rural lands, and a deep dive into the American ranch lifestyle, Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ is a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Starring Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner, the show explores themes of family, power, greed, and identity by focusing on the life and land of the Montana-based Dutton family.

Viewers first saw ‘Yellowstone’ when it was released on June 20, 2018. Since then, the show has amassed a dedicated fan base deeply invested in the lives of the Duttons. This is despite the mixed reviews that simultaneously praise the show’s attempt to represent rural America and also criticize its tendency to sensationalize the characters and their troubles. However, the cliffhanger ending of season 3 ensures that fans stay on constant alert to know about the fate of the Duttons. There’s clearly so much more to their storylines, for which a new season is absolutely necessary. Here’s all the information you need about ‘Yellowstone’ season 4.

Yellowstone Season 4 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 3 first aired on June 21, 2020, on Paramount Network. New episodes were released weekly, with the tenth and final episode airing on August 23, 2020. Each episode has a runtime of 37-92 minutes.

As for season 4 of the show, there’s good news! ‘Yellowstone’ was renewed for a fourth season by Paramount Network on February 12, 2020. Filming wrapped up by November 2020, but pandemic-related complicated results in delays regarding the fourth season’s release. Season 4 did not come out in June as many believed it would, considering the release dates of the previous seasons. But worry not! Season 4 is officially slated for release on November 7, 2021. All things considered, get ready to see ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 on November 7, 2021.

Additionally, a spin-off series called ‘1883’, exploring the Dutton family’s rise to power, is set to be in the works as well, expanding upon the backstory of the Duttons and those that reside around their ranch.

Yellowstone Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

To the delight and relief of fans, most of the main cast will be reprising their roles. The main cast comprises Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Josh Holloway as Roarke Carter, and Will Patton as Garret Randall. Also returning are Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Ian Bohen as Ryan, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Gil Birmingham as Chief Rainwater, and Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins.

That’s not all, because new faces are set to feature alongside the old. New cast members in season 4 include Jacki Weaver as Market Equities’ CEO Caroline Warner, Piper Perabo as environmentalist Summer Higgins, Kathryn Kelly as vet technician Emily, and 14-year-old Finn Little as Carter.

Yellowstone Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 is jam-packed with dramatic revelations and horrifying circumstances pertaining to the Duttons. Jamie is revealed to be the son of Garret Randall, Beth reveals that she cannot have children because of a teenage abortion that Jamie made her get, and Rip hangs Wade Morrow. There is a manipulation of stocks, punishing of trespassers, a fight for Native rights, an age-old feud, the peeling off of branded skin, and a series of murderous attacks. Most importantly, season 3 features a horrifying, confusing end. Viewers are left in the dark as John Dutton is shot by unknown assassins, Beth is bombed in her office, and Jamie engages in fierce gunfire against mysterious killers.

Inevitably, season 4 has to address these grim cliffhangers. “There’s more to come. There’s way more to come. You think that’s it, there’s a lot more history. There’s lots of ghosts in this show,” said Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth. Thus, fans expect to see John, Beth, and Jamie alive in season 4, though officially their fates remain unknown. The show, after all, is known for its outlandish twists and turns. “I don’t know where Taylor is going to go from here. He gave himself the ability to go from any angle now. To restart or refresh, he definitely has left himself an open door for a lot of options,” said Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, about creator Taylor Sheridan’s plans for the new season. With the cast and crew tight-lipped about the fate of the Duttons, fans await with hope and terror to see the story for themselves. However, season 4 might see Rip face the consequences of killing Wade, Jamie struggle again between his adopted and biological father, and Beth and Rip move with complications towards married life, all while revenge is plotted against the outsiders attempting to take over the Dutton ranch.

Read More: Shows like Yellowstone