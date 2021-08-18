In the fourteenth episode of ‘You are My Spring,’ Young-do and Da-jeong get back together, but this time, both of them fail to keep their affair a secret! Jin-bok does everything in his power to make Ian talk, but the only person he seems to trust is Da-jeong. There is a recap at the bottom containing a descriptive summary of the latest episode. Moving on, here is everything you need to know about ‘You are My Spring’ episode 15!

You are My Spring Episode 15 Release Date

‘You are My Spring’ episode 15 will release on August 23, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The show has 16 hour-long episodes, which follow a bi-weekly release pattern as they drop every Monday and Tuesday on the network. Besides Netflix, the new episode will premiere in Korea at 9 pm KST on tvN on the same dates.

Where to Watch You are My Spring Episode 15 Online?

As of now, ‘You are My Spring’ is only accessible to Netflix users. If you own a subscription to the streaming giant, you can watch ‘You are My Spring’ episode 15 here when it lands on the platform at the aforementioned date and time. Viewers in Korea can access the episodes as and when they release on its home network, tvN.

You are My Spring Episode 15 Spoilers

In the next episode, the conversation between Ian and Da-jeong might finally put her doubts to rest. Along with the mystery of the music box, she also wants to know the full story behind Jeong-min’s past that caused his death. Her relationship with Young-du is also growing at a fast pace so let’s hope there are no complications now that they are finally together!

You are My Spring Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14 of ‘You Are My Spring,’ Da-jeong and Young-do are ready to be in love with each other again. Meanwhile, Ahn Ga-yeong and her partner are far from having a smooth relationship. She doesn’t want anyone to find out about their affair and decides to take a week-long break to see where they both stand individually. Young-do meets with an ex-client who is deeply indebted to the doctor because he had helped her deal with her husband’s death eight years back. After the meeting, he goes to see Da-jeong, who reveals that she couldn’t keep their relationship a secret anymore and Young-do admits doing the same.

Elsewhere, Ko Jin-bok interviews Ian Chase to know where Hwang Jae-sik is. Ian immediately puts his guard up, pretending to not know anything. However, he shares that he was Jae-sik’s victim. Still, Jin-bok is determined to know the entire story. Meanwhile, the police have started to associate Ian with Choi Jeong-min. Da-jeong is then questioned about the whereabouts of Hwang Jae-sik. She doubts whether Jeong-min is really guilty and asks the police if they know anything about him. Ian is curious about her sudden interest in knowing whether Jeong-min was really a bad person.

Ian asks Da-jeong if she would ever cry for Jeong-min, and she says no. She wants to solve the mystery of the note he had left in the music box before his death. Ian tells Da-jeong that Jeong-min might have been abused as a child. At the church years ago, Da-jeong ran into both the twins. The brothers were curious about Da-jeong but were soon distracted by the perils of life that caused one of them to stay back in Korea while the other was taken to the US.

Read More: Best Korean Movies on Netflix