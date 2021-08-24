You Are My Spring Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘You are My Spring’ is an interesting tale of guarded souls, messed up childhoods, love, and a murder mystery that chaotically binds all of them into a complicated mess. It primarily follows two disturbed individuals Kang Da-jeong and Ju Young-do, who move into the same building. 34-year-old Da-jeong works as a concierge at the Grand Hyatt and is trying to open a fresh chapter in her life.

Young-do identifies as a newly divorced psychiatrist who needs a little bit of counseling himself. When the murder case takes a toll on both of them, they begin to spend more time with each other. Now that the first season has ended, you must be awaiting the next one. In that case, here’s all the information we have on a potential second season!

You Are My Spring Season 2 Release Date

‘You Are My Spring’ season 1 released on July 5, 2021, on Netflix and ended its 16-episode-long run on August 24, 2021. Every episode of the show is around 60 minutes. This K-drama throws murder mystery into the mix while retaining the “butterflies-in-my-stomach” kind of romance observed in most Korean shows. So it has indeed attracted viewers with diverse tastes.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. As of now, Netflix has not confirmed a second season for ‘You are My Spring.’ If the network renews it, we might not hear about it at least a month before its release because Netflix has a history of being tight-lipped about the status of its shows. However, if you’ve seen the ending of season 1, you’ll know that it closes on a conclusive note with Young-do declaring that Da-jeong is the light of his life, his spring. Considering that, there is not much left to be included in the next season.

Moreover, the penultimate episode of ‘You Are My Spring’ received an average nationwide rating of 1.767 percent, recording a 0.2 percent decline as compared to the previous episode that bagged 1.916 percent. Nielsen Korea further revealed that episode 8 of the series garnered an average nationwide rating of 1.989 percent. This was the first time its numbers touched the 1 percent range. After that, they have only steadily reduced. When it comes to Korean series or even most shows in general, the creators or the home network only choose to renew them if they have good ratings.

For instance, Netflix continued to greenlight shows like ‘Love Alarm,’ ‘Hospital Playlist,’ and ‘Kingdom,’ among others. ‘Love Alarm’ was renewed strictly because of its skyrocketing popularity, while ‘Hospital Playlist’ was termed as a “sensation” on Netflix. So it was bound to be continued. ‘Kingdom,’ on the other hand, earned fame as “one of the most popular non-English titles” available to stream on Netflix.

So as of now, ‘You are My Spring’ season 2 looks unlikely. If it gets renewed, the creators might chase a different storyline or build on the one they currently have with Da-jeong and Young-do tying the knot. However, it seems unlikely due to the reasons established above. If you loved ‘You are My Spring,’ the news might sound depressing, but you can always relive the experience by watching older episodes.

