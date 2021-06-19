TLC’s new show ‘You, Me & My Ex’ is another entry into the network’s overly dramatized shows popular for its relatable content and raw portrayal of human emotions. It revolves around five couples who have to deal with the inclusion of an ex into their respective lives. This initiates feelings of jealousy and even resurfaces repressed emotions for some. As its premiere is just around the corner, fans anticipating the first episode can check out its particulars here!

You, Me & My Ex Episode 1 Release Date

‘You, Me & My Ex’ episode 1 will premiere on June 20, 2021, at 10:00 pm ET on TLC. The show is slated to release new episodes every week, and each one will be about an hour long.

Where to Watch You, Me & My Ex Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the series premiere of ‘ You, Me & My Ex’ by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re not free this Sunday, you can watch it later on TLC’s official website or the TLC GO app once it is added. As of now, the show is slated to drop on its official website along with Discovery Plus, which can be accessed with a subscription.

You, Me & My Ex Episode 1 Spoilers

As per the premise of ‘You, Me & My Ex,’ a couple will be put under the same roof along with an ex that could have been related to either one of them. For some unexplained reason, he or she is still on good terms with their ex. Five such pairs will be featured in the first episode titled ‘My Ex and My Next,’ and it will be impossible for them to exist peacefully in such absurd conditions. Perhaps this is what the show is aiming for. As the show progresses, some of them will get used to this arrangement, while the others will inevitably confront feelings of insecurity and jealousy.

The first tripling to be featured is Jerry, Kayee Lovey, and Jerry’s ex-wife Jessica. Jerry and Jessica have four children together, which compelled them to stay close to each other. They had been living in the same house, sharing equal responsibilities over their kids until Kayee moves in. Next comes Jimmy and Wendy, who have to be on amicable terms with Jimmy’s ex-wife Lisa and her new fiance Jack. Jimmy and Lisa never completely lost touch because of their joint business ventures, which has left Jack pining for his fiancee’s love.

There are more relationships, such as Caroline and Stephen, who broke up after Stephen resorted to infidelity. As a way of coping, she began to confide in her colleague Alex, who gave her a shoulder to cry on. This brought them closer to each other, and they eventually became partners. There is another case of a marriage falling apart because the wife claimed that she is attracted to women. So Josh, the husband, got married to Danielle, who then became pregnant with his kid. However, he has another kid with his ex-wife Jennifer. The last situation follows John and April, who started to date each other after divorcing their partners Loren and Roy, respectively.

