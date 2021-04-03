‘You’ is a television series developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The psychological thriller, based on the ‘You’ series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, follows Joe Goldberg- a serial killer whose infatuation with women results in disastrous consequences. The show initially started as a Lifetime channel production but was later taken over by Netflix and has garnered high viewership and reviews complementing its dark yet playful take on love and obsession. With season 2 ending with Joe already hinting at his next “victim”, fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the next season. Here’s everything we know about ‘You’ season 3.

You Season 3 Release Date

‘You’ season 2 released on December 2, 2019, on streaming platform Netflix, with each episode lasting 45 minutes. The season is based on ‘Hidden Bodies,’ which is the second book in Caroline Kepnes’ series of novels.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

‘You’ season 3 was announced by Netflix on January 14, 2020, less than a month after the release of season 2. Show creators Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble return as co-producers for the new season and the show will once again be loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ book series, the third installment of which was released on April 6, 2021. Talking about how closely season 3 will be based on the third book, which is called ‘You Love Me,’ Gamble said that there will be parallels between the show and the book, but the stories diverge.

Filming for season 3 began on November 2, 2020, but had to be suspended on December 31, 2020, due to a surge in Covid 19 cases. Production was then resumed in February 2021. Taking into account the original 5-month shooting schedule and delays due to the pandemic, we expect season 3 to premiere in late 2021.

You Season 3 Cast: Who Is In It?

‘You’ season 3 will have Penn Badgley reprising the lead role as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as his girlfriend Love Quinn. Like the previous season, season 3 will also start with a newly relocated Joe, and hence we can expect some changes to the cast. One such addition will be Michaela McManus (‘The Village’), who will play Joe’s mysterious new neighbor Natalie. Further announcements by Netflix confirmed the addition of new cast members Shalita Grant (‘NCIS’), Travis WanWinkle (‘Friday the 13th’), and Scott Speedman (‘The Others’).

Fresh blood joining You Season 3: Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle. Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

Additionally, the cast list released for season 3 includes Saffron Burrows (‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’) as Love’s mother Dottie, Dylan Arnold (‘Nashville’) as Theo, Tati Gabrielle (‘Uncharted’) as Marienne, Shannon Chan-Kent (‘Another Life’) as Kiki, Ben Mehl (‘The Good Wife’) as Dante, Chris O’Shea (‘Madam Secretary’) as Andrew, Christopher Sean (‘Days of Our Lives’) as Brandon, Bryan Safi (‘Desperados’) as Jackson, Mackenzie Astin (‘Homeland’) as Gil, Ayelet Zurer (‘Angels & Demons’) as Dr. Chandra, Jack Fisher (‘NCIS’) as a young Joe Goldberg and Mauricio Lara as his friend Paulie.

You Season 3 Plot: What Can it be About?

‘You’ season 2 ends with one of the biggest revelations of the show, with Joe’s girlfriend Love revealing that she’s been onto him and his dark secret the whole time. Not just that, she’s been two steps ahead of the protagonist and reveals that she basically manipulated him to fall in love with her. Joe decides to not kill her when he finds out that she’s pregnant with his child and the two move to a new house where Joe promptly falls into his pattern and gets obsessed with their new neighbor Natalie.

Season 3, therefore, picks up from a very tense situation, with the opening episode currently titled “And They Lived Happily Ever After.” Apart from expecting to see the angle of the new neighbor Natalie develop, we will also see how Joe deals with the newfound knowledge of his girlfriend’s violent and manipulative inclinations. Although he’s decided to not kill her, things are going to be quite interesting with both killers living with each other, not to mention the child they’re expecting.

In an interview, showrunner Sera Gamble explains how the story of season 3, though running on a parallel timeline, diverges from the books because of decisions Love makes in season 2. She also mentions the tension between Joe and Love in season 3, because Love no longer fits into his picture of a perfect life, and that Joe struggles to accept that his romantic ideas might not be realistic. Sera Gamble has also co-written the first episode with Mairin Reed, and like millions of fans, we can’t wait to watch it!

