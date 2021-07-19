‘You’ is a psychological thriller series that follows Joe Goldberg, a charming young man who goes to disturbing lengths to be a part of people’s lives, particularly those he is mesmerized by. In the first season, he falls in love with Guinevere Beck, and in the second season, he is taken up with Love Quinn. But it seems that his romances seldom have a happy outcome, which possibly explains his desperation to hold on to his relationships. Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the show is based on Caroline Kepnes’ books, ‘You’ and ‘Hidden Bodies.’

The series originally premiered on September 9, 2018, on Lifetime, but it became a raging hit after being picked up by Netflix. The first season was reportedly watched by more than 43 million people on the streamer. In December 2018, the thriller drama ultimately moved to the streaming platform permanently. The enthralling series has garnered praise for its intense exploration of personal boundaries and the delicate line that differentiates affection and infatuation. Although the premise of the show might not be entirely novel, the execution of the storyline makes it hard to look away from the screen. If you are wondering whether or not there will be a season 3, here is everything you must know!

You Season 3 Release Date

‘You’ season 2 released in its entirety on December 26, 2019, on Netflix. The second season comprises ten episodes with a running time of 44-50 minutes each.

As for the third season, we have wonderful news. On January 14, 2020, Netflix commissioned the third installment. The news of the show being greenlit for a new round was expected given its success on Netflix. Just within a few days of season 2’s arrival, the series ranked fifth among the most popular shows on the streaming platform in 2019. To add to that, the much-loved thriller created massive waves on social media after its second season landed.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

The cameras reportedly began rolling for the third cycle in November 2020 and the season eventually wrapped up in April 2021. However, this was not without interruptions caused by the pandemic. If reports are to be believed, we can expect ‘You’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2021. It has been revealed that the upcoming season will have ten episodes, the same as the first two installments.

The fans must want to know if the show will continue beyond three seasons. In December 2019, the co-creator of the series, Sera Gamble, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell. I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.”

You Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn), and Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn) have been confirmed to return in the third edition. They will be joined by a host of new cast members, including Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Tati Gabrielle (Marienne), and Dylan Arnold (Theo).

Sherry is a local mom with an impressive online presence, whereas Cary is a wealthy founder of a supplement company. On the other hand, Marienne is a librarian with a troubled life but is striving for a happier future for herself and her child. Additionally, Theo is a college student who has a complicated relationship with his stepfather and is also battling addiction. Michaela McManus will portray Natalie, Joe’s neighbor, and his new subject of fascination.

Several actors have joined the cast in recurring roles. A few of them are Scott Speedman (Matthew), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Mehl (Dante), Christopher O’Shea (Andrew), Bryan Safi (Jackson), Mackenzie Astin (Gil), and Ayelet Zurer (Dr. Chandra).

You Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

In the second season, we learn that Love is not very different from Joe, in the sense that she too is quite obsessive and has an inclination to kill. In fact, she stabs Joe’s ex-girlfriend and kills her. As the second season draws to a close, Joe and Love move to the suburbs. Apparently, they are expecting a child together. In the final moments of the season, Joe sets his eyes on his new neighbor, who he believes he is destined to meet.

In the third season, we will see how Joe and Love keep up with the changes in their lives. While Joe might become a father, he will also have to ensure that he does not do anything to evoke Love’s anger. The third season will explore Love’s character in greater detail, which might highlight some unexpected aspects of her personality. We might see Joe butting heads with Love, which could only have disastrous consequences.

