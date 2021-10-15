You Season 4 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘You’ follows our favorite romantic serial killer Joe Goldberg as he continues to fall hopelessly in love with women and leave a trail of dead bodies in his wake. Married and with a newborn child, Joe has come a long way in season 3, but old habits die hard, and his obsessive search for the perfect partner continues.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, the show has consistently garnered critical and popular acclaim since its opening season and continues to enjoy a loyal global fan following. Season 3 packs a particularly brutal finale, and if you’re like us, you can’t wait to see where Joe goes next. Well, let’s get to it. Here’s everything we know about ‘You’ season 4.

You Season 4 Release Date

‘You’ season 3 premiered on October 15, 2021, on Netflix. All ten episodes of the season, each with a runtime of around 50 minutes, released simultaneously.

As far as another season is concerned, fans will be happy to know that we can expect to see more of Joe Goldberg’s romantic (mis)adventures. Season 4 was greenlit by Netflix on October 13, 2021, days before the season 3 premiere. In a recent interview, series developer Sera Gamble mentioned that she and co-developer Greg Berlanti began discussing season 4 as soon as they started working on season 3.

Hello, you. For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

She didn’t go into details but mentioned that season 4 will explore new, dark facets of love and be equally or more explosive than its predecessors. ‘You’ seems to have a relatively long production run, so don’t hold your breath for the season 4 premiere. The show has generally had a gap of over a year between a season getting greenlit and its release. Therefore, if it goes into production soon, we can expect to see ‘You’ season 4 around mid to end 2022.

You Season 4 Cast: Who can be in It?

Penn Badgley essays the show’s central character Joe Goldberg, and Victoria Pedretti steps into the role of his wife, Love Quinn. The rest of the cast includes Ambyr Childers (Candace Stone), Elizabeth Lail (Guinevere Beck), Shalita Grant (Sherry Conrad), Travis Van Winkle (Cary Conrad), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marienne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), Scott Speedman (Matthew Engler), Michaela McManus (Natalie Engler), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), and Ben Mehl (Dante).

As fans of ‘You’ will already know, Joe has a habit of changing his surroundings and starting afresh in new cities. Even though the season 4 cast is not confirmed as yet, we can almost certainly expect to see a host of new cast members joining the show’s roster, as has been the case with previous seasons. Despite Victoria Pedretti’s character Love perishing in season 3, she might continue to appear in flashbacks. Hence, Pedretti could be part of the season 4 cast as well.

You Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 closes with a climactic faceoff between Joe and Love in which the latter is killed. Joe then leaves his son with a kindly couple and burns down his house with Love and two of his toes inside. Hence, he is considered dead, and we last see Joe in Paris, blending into the crowd and looking to start afresh.

‘You’ is based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, and seasons 2 and 3 are loosely based on the 2016 novel ‘Hidden Bodies.’ The next book in the series is the 2021 thriller ‘You Love Me,’ and season 4 could possibly draw from it for its plot.

The upcoming season will almost certainly find Joe moving out of California and starting a new life elsewhere. Depending on how closely the season will follow Kepnes’ books, our hero could end up moving to the Pacific Northwest and attempting to woo his next muse without using his usual illegal techniques. Hence, we might just see a reformed Joe in the future.

Of course, the central dilemma of a romantic serial killer will persist, and fans can look forward to more murderous antics from the central character as well as glimpses into his past. As with Candace in season 2, Joe could now be haunted by the specter of his former wife Love in the upcoming season 4.

