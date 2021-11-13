Young Justice Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Artemis recalls her worst moments with her sister Jade AKA Cheshire, in the sixth episode of ‘Young Justice’ season 4. However, she intends to help her sister Artemis identify which former League of Shadows member is telling the truth. As the villains attack the team, one of the members gets kidnapped. We have laid out a comprehensive recap for you in case you missed the premiere of episode 6. Now, here’s all that episode 7 could focus on!

Young Justice Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Young Justice’ season 4 episode 7 is scheduled for release on November 18, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. Fresh episodes of the show land on the streaming platform on a weekly basis, every Thursday. The current season has 26 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Young Justice Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Young Justice’ season 4 episode 7 exclusively on HBO Max by logging on to the streaming platform at the above-mentioned date and time. However, if you are keen on watching the show’s previous seasons, you can choose from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Xfinity, Vudu, DirecTV, YouTube, and Microsoft Store.

Young Justice Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

Titled ‘The Lady, or the Tigress?’ the seventh episode of ‘Young Justice’ season 4 will revolve around Oracle, one of Batman’s most reliable protégés, as she assists Artemis in uncovering the truth behind her new allies. Through her memories, the former Batgirl — Barbara — will pave a path for Artemis to tread upon, but the information will only end up confusing her. Meanwhile, the team will most probably go to Santa Prisca to fight the villains and rescue Orphan.

Young Justice Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode of ‘Young Justice’ season 4 is titled ‘Artemis Through the Looking-Glass.’ Through flashbacks, we are made aware of Artemis’ deepest regrets and biggest setbacks, especially her one-sided relationship with Jade. The woman who would go on to be known as Cheshire had left her abusive stepfather in order to live life according to her own terms. However, when reality struck hard, she had returned only to be watched over by her sister in secret.

When Sportsmaster found out about Artemis’ dishonesty, she was forced to pay the price. In the present day, Artemis asks for Cheshire’s help in identifying which League of Shadows defector among Onyx and Cassandra is telling the truth. Cheshire also meets Artemis’ boyfriend, Jason Bard, who is originally a US Marine turned private investigator. One of Batman’s proteges, Orphan, also tries to assist Artemis. Cassandra claims to have been estranged from her mother because of her father, Vandal, who had even kept them separated for years.

Onyx, on the other hand, claims to be the granddaughter of Amazing-Man. She felt a sense of belonging in the League of Shadows until the point where Lady Shiva and Deathstroke took over. Artemis and the team’s secret refuge is soon attacked by a group of villains, including Black Spider and Rictus, led by Lady Shiva, who has come to capture Cassandra. However, she ends up abducting Orphan instead, who also turns out to be her daughter as the heroes, in the end, decide to rescue their missing team member.

Read More: Shows Like Young Justice