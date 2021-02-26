‘Young Justice’ is an animated superhero series that focuses on the DC Universe superheroes through their teenage years and young adulthood. The series centers around a group called the Team, which is the younger counterpart of the famous Justice League. It is not a direct adaptation of Peter David, Todd Dezago, and Todd Nauck’s eponymous comic series.

Developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman, the show first released on November 26, 2010, on Cartoon Network and went on to air season 2 as well. The series was then moved to DC Universe for season 3. The critically acclaimed show received a lot of praise for its storyline and its treatment of the famous characters, proving to be a hit among the viewers. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that fans are eager to hear the news about a fourth season. Let’s get to it!

Young Justice Season 4 Release Date

‘Young Justice’ season 3 premiered on January 4, 2019, on DC Universe, with the season concluding on August 27, 2019. The third season has 26 episodes with a running time of about 25 minutes each.

Here is what we know about season 4. On September 12, 2020, the show’s renewal for a fourth season was announced by the network. It is titled ‘Young Justice: Phantoms’ and comprises 26 episodes. This is the same number of episodes as seasons 1 and 3, although the third season is split into two parts of 13 episodes. It is important to note that the series has moved from DC Universe to HBO Max for its fourth season.

Although an exact release date is not yet revealed, fans will be happy to know that as of November 2020, the script for the whole season was complete, and 22 of 26 episodes had finished recording. The production continued through the pandemic as the team worked from home. The voice recordings were carried out individually by the voice actors instead of recording in groups in a studio. This could mean that we may not have to wait too long for the upcoming season. Therefore, we can expect ‘Young Justice’ season 4 to release sometime in Summer 2021 on HBO Max.

Young Justice Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The following is the voice cast for the lead characters: Jesse McCartney (Dick Grayson/Nightwing/Robin), Nolan North (Kon-El/Conner Kent/Superboy), Jason Spisak (Wally West/Kid Flash), Khary Payton (Kaldur’ahm/Aquaman/Aqualad), Stephanie Lemelin (Artemis Crock/Tigress/Artemis), and Danica McKellar (Megan Morse/M’gann M’orzz/Miss Martian).

All of the above-mentioned voice cast members are expected to return to voice their respective roles. Brandon Vietti shared that for season 4, the focus will be on the core characters from season 1. However, new characters may also be introduced, which would mean additions to the voice cast.

Young Justice Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Many questions are left unanswered by the end of season 3. At the meeting that Nightwing calls at the Justice League’s Watchtower, we learn that the leaders of Justice League, Outsiders, Batman Inc., and the Team had been secretly working together all along. Black Lightning becomes the new Chair of the Justice League, but we do not know who will lead the Team. The episode ends with a waitress at Bibbo’s diner seen wearing the Legion of Superheroes ring.

As for season 4, Weisman said that there would be a time jump. This could have something to do with the blonde woman who is possibly a Legionnaire. It means that she has traveled back in time from the 30th century. Fans are already aware that the Legionnaires only attempt time travel in desperate times. This could hint that there is a significant danger lurking around the corner. Vietti also shared that the upcoming season will focus on a small group of characters from season 1.

