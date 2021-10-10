Young Justice Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman, DC’s ‘Young Justice’ is an animated superhero series that follows the adventures of The Team, a covert operation group of teenage superheroes, functioning for the Justice League. Based on the characters created by DC Comics, the show began with the team of Robin, Kid Flash, Aqualad, Superboy, Red Arrow, Miss Martian, and Artemis, with additions and fallouts in between. The group is responsible for conducting operations that are filled with restrictions for the Justice League to get involved because of their popularity. Even though the show shares its name with Peter David, Todd Dezago, and Todd Nauck’s ‘Young Justice,’ the series is an original story set in DC Universe.

Premiered on November 26, 2010, on Cartoon Network, the first season of the ‘Young Justice’ followed by a second season in April 2012. The show was then called off by the network, forcing a move to DC Universe for the third season due to public demand. The show is critically acclaimed for its origin story, production value, and brilliant voice cast ensemble. Season 3 ends with the plans of The Light for the future, stirring the curiosity of fans’ regarding the fates of their favorite superheroes. As far as the answers are concerned, here’s everything we know about ‘Young Justice’ season 4!

Young Justice Season 4 Release Date

‘Young Justice’ season 3 was released in two parts, with the premiere on January 4, 2019, on DC Universe. The third season is subtitled ‘Outsiders’ and comprises 26 episodes in total with a runtime of 25 minutes. On July 20, 2019, developers Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman announced that ‘Young Justice’ is renewed for a fourth season at San Diego Comic-Con. Season 4 was later subtitled ‘Phantoms.’ In September 2020, it was revealed that the new home of the show for season 4 will be HBO Max.

The scripting of season 4 was already done by November 2020, along with the completion of major share of the recording. On October 7, 2021, co-developer Greg Weisman announced that 20 out of 26 episodes of season 4 are set to release, with 6 episodes in post-production. On October 8, 2021, Weisman and Vietti also revealed the official poster of the fourth season, The poster focuses on the principal members of the Team, with the exception of Kid Flash. As things are getting heated for the show, ‘Young Justice’ season 4 is expected to release sometime in Q4 2021, on HBO Max.

We finally get to share some new art for #YoungJusticePhantoms Art by me, @ChrisJonesArt and #JasonStJohnWright pic.twitter.com/HKxA011Ywo — Brandon Vietti (@BrandonVietti) October 8, 2021

Young Justice Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Young Justice’ is the home of an extensive voice cast ensemble, with around 150 artists lending their voice for the show. Season 4 will see the return of most of them, including Jesse McCartney as Nightwing, Stephanie Lemelin as Artemis Crock / Tigress, Nolan North as Superboy, Danica McKellar as Miss Martian and Troy Baker as Prince Brion Markov / Geo-Force along with many others. Zehra Fazal as Halo, Zeno Robinson as Cyborg, Khary Payton as Aquaman II, Lacey Chabert as Zatanna and David Sobolov as Lobo are the other important members of the cast. As each season competes the previous one to introduce new characters, we can be sure that season 4 will also feature a group of newcomers to the cast, especially with the presence of a Legion flight ring in the season 3 finale.

Young Justice Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The third season of ‘Young Justice’ ends in a dramatic finale, as Geo-Force becomes the king of Markovia, forsaking the relationships with other superheroes. The fourth season might begin with the aftermath of Geo-Force’s victory, as The Light keeps an eye on him and Halo. As the Outsiders, the Team and Nightwing stop Delamb, it will be interesting to see how their future shapes from hereafter.

The main attraction of season 4 will be the possible entrance of Legion of Superheroes, as the season 3 finale ends with a waitress wearing a Legion flight ring. Legion of Superheroes, who are capable of traveling across time can bring a new direction for the season 4 to proceed. With Red Hood also in the mix, the young superheroes are guaranteed to have an eventful time in season 4.

Answering the questions asked by Collider, the co-developer Greg Weisman has briefed about the focus of the new season. “This season focuses more on individual character dynamics than on League/Team/Outsiders politics. But we will see a bit of each of these squads (among others), and covert action is always an important part of the Young Justice dynamic,” he said.

Brian Vietti, the co-developer of the show has told Collider about the potential of the new season. “from the beginning, we set out to use the entire DC Universe as a backdrop and a catalyst of evolution for our core characters. Each new character introduced has a unique story that helps us further explore the reaches of the DC Universe and the depths of all characters involved,” he added. With endless possibilities in front, it will be intriguing to know the ways the developers will move forward with ‘Young Justice’ season 4.

