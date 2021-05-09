Developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman, the animated superhero adventure series ‘Young Justice’ follows a group of teen superheroes called “The Team.” Clubbed together from various strands of the DC Fandom Multiverse, the heroes fight against dreaded super-villains like Deathstroke and Ra’s al Ghul and save the day. After the show’s release in 2010 in Cartoon Network, it has gone on for three seasons, amidst cancellation and fan-fuelled revival. The series has been praised by fans due to its incorporation of obscure story arcs, finesse in art direction, and its employment of a separate continuity than the one maintained in the original DC universe. After the cliffhanger ending of the third season, fans are eager to see their favorite DC teenagers back on the screen. If you are looking for details regarding the development and the release of the fourth season, let us spill everything we can.

Young Justice Season 4 Release Date

‘Young Justice’ season 3 premiered on January 4, 2019, on DC Universe, with the season finale airing on August 27, 2019. The bipartite third season, titled ‘Young Justice: Outsiders,’ packs 26 episodes with an average episodic runtime of 25 minutes.

Let us now delve into all the details regarding the development of the fourth season of the fan-favorite series. The renewal of the fourth installment of the DC animated show was announced by the series creators on July 20, 2019, at a panel discussion event in San Diego Comic-Con. In September 2020, the creators revealed in a DC FanDome event that the fourth volume will be named ‘Young Justice: Phantoms.’ In the same month, it was announced that the show will move to HBO Max, along with other DC Universe originals. The script for the season was finalized by October 2020.

Following the information, there was a long period of uncertainty when development details were hard to come by, although we knew about the crew remotely working on pre-production. However, that changed in April 2021, when series co-creator Greg Weisman broke the silence by delivering the fans a sumptuous piece of news. Following Weisman, now we know that nine episodes of the new season are already in the safe, with several more in different stages of production and/or post-production.

We have nine episodes completed. Six more in post-production. Eleven are being animated in South Korea. Pre-production is virtually over. https://t.co/spXiKcNOjG — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) April 22, 2021

While it is not a new thing for fans of the show to wait years at a stretch, they can be glad that the intermediate time between the third and fourth season will be much less compared to what they had to suffer before. Although HBO Max is yet to fix a date for the release, all things considered, we expect ‘Young Justice’ season 4 to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Young Justice Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

In all likelihood, principal cast members will return to voice their characters in the fourth season, who include Jesse McCartney (Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing), Stephanie Lemelin (Artemis Crock/Tigress), Khary Payton (Kaldur’ahm/Aqualad), Nolan North (Superboy), and Danica McKellar (Megan Morse/Miss Martian). Season three introduces a slew of new characters, among whom Zehra Fazal would lend her voice to Halo, Troy Baker will voice the character of Geo-Force, and Zeno Robinson will take up the role of Cyborg. DC has a vast universe of unending heroes and villains, and the creators are at the liberty to pull some of them for the upcoming season. The voice actors for the new faces, however, are still to be revealed, along with the characters that they will portray.

Young Justice Season 4 Plot: What is it about?

The series has proven its worth to fans by bringing some of the lesser-known characters and obscure plotlines into the mix, and the intriguing finale of the third season opens up a multitude of possibilities. The final moments of the season depict a waitress who is identified to be a member of the Legion of Superheroes by the ring that she wears. According to fan theories, the waitress is Saturn Girl, one of the founding members of the Legion.

The Legion is a group of time-traveling superheroes from the future, and the noticing of one of them would suggest that the rest are also present in the timeline. Moreover, the presence of the Legion further indicates a possible disturbance in the present. The third season also teases the audience by showing a glimpse of Red Hood, and he will in all likelihood make a comeback to give the Bat family a hard time.

Wally West, who was henceforth declared dead, may be revived in the next season following the story arc of his rebirth in the comics. The upcoming season, we are told, will also include a characteristic jump in the timeline. As the material is abundant, the fourth season may foray into any possible direction, and bring more characters into the plot.

