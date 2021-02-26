The second episode of ‘Young Rock’ shines its focus on Dwayne’s early years, where we see a reel life portrayal of his experiences as a high school kid. His interview with Randall Park continues as he also includes Rocky and Ata in his stories. More details are contained in the recap section below, but if you’re curious about ‘Young Rock’ episode 2, here’s everything that you can expect from the next episode!

Young Rock Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Young Rock’ episode 3 is set to release on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show drops new episodes (30-minutes long) every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Young Rock Episode 3?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Young Rock’ episode 3 on NBC by tuning in at the time slot mentioned above. The episode will also be available on NBC’s official website and the NBC app after a day of its release on the television network. Cord-cutters can alternatively opt for DirecTV and FuboTV, where they can stream the show. Hulu subscribers can watch the show on the streaming platform. The episodes are also released on Peacock within eight days of its run on NBC.

Young Rock Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Young Rock’ episode 3 is titled ‘Forward, Together.’ The episode will focus upon the women of Dwayne’s household and will take us to Hawaii back in 1982. Lia’s Battle Royal will experience a decline in its wrestling talent as the members start dropping out one by one. She will suspect a rival promoter to be the source of trouble. Rocky’s wrestling career will rise high, and Ata will take a leap of faith to pursue a musical dream.

Young Rock Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode called ‘On the Road Again,’ Dwayne tells Randall Park that he spent most of his time in the city shoplifting as a teenager. His parents started a cleaning service after his father had stopped working for Vince McMahon. Dwayne says that he continued to wrestle throughout and narrates his experience with Ric Flair. We are then taken to his life in Pennsylvania in 1987. Dwayne is in high school, and his mother, Ata, is trying to secure funds for the family. She is working at the home of a lady named Diane, a rich divorcee complaining about petty issues.

Meanwhile, Dwayne attempts to impress a high school girl named Karen, telling her that his name is “Tomas.” Dwayne had decided to bring Karen to Rocky’s wrestling match, which is being hosted in the flea market. However, his father wrongly suggests that the match will be held in the college arena. They ultimately make it to the actual site, and Karen is ultimately won over by Rocky’s talent. She seems interested in a second date.

Back at school, Karen tells Dwayne she had a great time with him. But Kevin shows up and makes fun of Rocky for working at the flea market. He also refers to wrestling as “fake stuff,” which riles up Dwayne. He ends up knocking out Kevin and says, “Never use the F-word,” as the episode closes.

