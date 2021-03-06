In the tenth episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ season 4, we see Sheldon get a taste of university life. His age and inexperience obstruct him from fully participating in academic activities. Georgie is altogether in a different zone as he tries to breathe life into a glamorous business scheme. But more on that later! Let us now first check out the details for the upcoming episode – ‘Young Sheldon’ season 4 episode 11.

‘Young Sheldon’ season 4 episode 11 is slated to release on March 11, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS. New episodes drop on the channel every Thursday, and each episode has a runtime of 18-22 minutes each.

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Episode 11 is called ‘A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles.’ As Sheldon has started life in the university, the episode might show him engaging with new characters. As always, his mother will worry about his social life, or the lack of one. A doctor in college will ask him to try to make friends. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

The latest episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ is titled ‘Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts,’ and it sees Sheldon desperately attempt to assist in Dr. Linkletter’s lab. But as he is not an upperclassman, the professor does not consider his plea. Meanwhile, Georgie gets an idea for a business venture as he is watching TV with Missy.

At the university, Sheldon uses different persuasion methods – peer pressure, bribery, begging, besmirching the competition, and flattery. When he finally makes it to the lab, Linkletter disappoints him by forcing him to perform tedious cleaning tasks. This makes him quit. On the other hand, Georgie is creating exercise videos with a vision to earn money. To add a professional touch to his work, he calls Mr. Lundy, the drama teacher. He suggests that Georgie should resort to “cowboy aerobics” instead of weightlifting.

In the midst of all this, Sheldon has a change of heart. He re-enters the lab to start working again but notices a flaw in Linkletter’s reaction formulae. Linkletter then uses Sheldon’s methods of persuasion to make him reveal the defect. Georgie and his grandmother have a fallout with Mr. Lundy, which ends their business partnership. But that does not stop the teacher from pursuing his goal. In the end, Linkletter finally detects the error in his equation.

