Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5, Missy gets the yips during a game of baseball. When Sheldon questions her about the same, her answer leaves quite an impact on him, and he catches it moments later. George, in the meantime, reconnects with Brenda, but their complicated history makes it difficult for them to just remain friends. If you’re not updated about the latest happenings, you can take a look at the recap. Now, we’d like to prepare you for the upcoming episode!

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

The show has entered a hiatus, which is set to end next year. Until then, we won’t get new episodes of the series. Having said that, ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 10 will premiere on January 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes of the season air weekly on Thursdays. Each installment has a runtime of 30 minutes.

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 10 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can head over to CBS’ official website and catch the installment there. Additionally, cord-cutters have the option to watch the episode on Paramount+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV.

If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can watch the previous seasons of the show right here. Additionally, you can buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ on Spectrum, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode of the fifth season, titled ‘An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room,’ will follow the Coopers as they entertain and humor us with their heartwarming antics. Sheldon will most certainly be caught up in a new scientific endeavor or another problem at the university. Missy might have something interesting going on in her personal life. Georgie will be busy navigating his way as a member of the working class while relying on his mother, Mary, for support.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5, titled ‘The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian,’ George helps his neighbor Brenda, who lives alone with her son. Taking into consideration the history of their interactions, this one is sure to invite trouble. Unaware of the brewing tension between her husband and lonely neighbor, Mary encourages George to assist her in household chores. Meanwhile, Missy fails to perform at a baseball match and realizes that she has the yips. She begins to practice at home, which ruins Sheldon’s peace. When he asks her what has been up, she mentions the yips.

As expected, Sheldon claims not to understand the concept until he experiences it himself. During a test, he struggles to answer a fairly easy question. Dr. Linkletter, who was expecting him to come up with extra questions besides completing the paper, is forced to snatch it from Sheldon as he fails to finish it on time. George finds himself drawn to Brenda, but he distracts himself before he crosses the line. He proceeds to counsel his son in order to help him get over the yips.

George advises Sheldon to stop thinking and just do it, which prompts the young prodigy to approach the one person who is good at not thinking, his brother Georgie. When his advice doesn’t work, Sheldon finally switches on the television and is immediately drawn in by the tranquilizing sight of a man painting in one of the channels. That becomes his cure to the yips while Missy gets over it with the help of unadulterated rage over Dale swinging insults at her during a match.

