Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 mainly focuses on George and Brenda’s possible affair a Connie tries to get to the bottom of it. She runs into Brenda at the local market and her unusual behavior gives away the fact that she is hiding something. So Connie decides to ask George about the night at the bar. There are more highlights available on the recap section. Now, here is everything we know about episode 3!

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 3 will premiere on October 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with a runtime of 30 minutes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 3 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast or are a cord-cutter, you can head over to CBS’ official website and catch the show there. Additionally, you have the option to watch the episode on Paramount+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV.

If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can watch the show right here. Additionally, you can buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ on Spectrum, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode titled ‘Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench,’ will dive into Sheldon’s new life as a college student. He will try to convince Dr. Sturgis to come back to the university and knowing how stubborn Sheldon can be, he will not rest until he gets his way. Meanwhile, Georgie will make a decision that will disappoint the family. Apart from that, George and Brenda’s unexpected encounter with Billy might bring an end to their affair.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2, titled ‘Snoopin’ Around and the Wonder Twins of Atheism,’ starts with George’s mother-in-law Connie bumps into Brenda at the local market but the interaction seems unusual. Brenda might be guarding a secret that Connie is determined to discover. However, when she asks her son about the same, he reacts in a similar manner. The moment Connie leaves, George and Brenda discuss the night at the bar.

Connie visits Nate’s Roadhouse to ask bartender Nick about the possible ruckus that her son might have caused but Nick is far from willing to disclose the actual story. Moreover, he tells George about his mom’s visit prompting him to confront his mother. Connie immediately snaps and airs out her suspicions regarding his involvement with Brenda Sparks at the bar. However, George angrily denies all allegations. Connie owns up to her fault and apologies but she doesn’t seem convinced.

Later, George and Brenda meet up to discuss his mother snooping around behind his back. So they agree to keep their bar timings separate. As they continue the conversation, Billy shows up unannounced causing George and Brenda to get anxious. George tries to hide himself but by doing that, what is he hiding? This question will hopefully be answered in the upcoming episode!

