Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Sheldon and Dr. Linkletter reach a mathematical dead-end in the latest episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5. So they invite a third person to help them out after Sheldon seeks advice from his father. Missy’s friend Billy shows up at the Cooper residence to have a chat with George without Missy’s knowledge. You could go through the recap if you missed the television broadcast of episode 5. Now, let us take you through important updates on episode 6!

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 6 will premiere on November 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with a runtime of 30 minutes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 6 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast you can head over to CBS’ official website and catch the show there. Additionally, cord-cutters have the option to watch the episode on Paramount+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV.

If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can watch until season 4 of the show right here. Additionally, you can buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ on Spectrum, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6, titled ‘Money Laundering and a Cascade of Hormones,’ will revolve around Missy, who will create an uncomfortable situation at church. She will ask a few questions that might leave the family embarrassed. Meanwhile, Meemaw and Georgie will kickstart their laundromat business together. She will take his carnival idea into consideration and perhaps, build the business around it.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘Stuffed Animals and A Sweet Southern Syzygy,’ starts with George settling on his couch, about to enjoy a football without anyone to interrupt until the moment Missy’s friend Billy shows up for advice on his love life. It turns out that he likes Missy and wants to ask her out on a date. Realizing that his daughter might not be happy about it, George tries to lead him astray, but Billy takes it the wrong way and ends up asking her out anyway. She says no, after which their friendship goes down an awkward road. The moment Missy realizes that her father is behind the matter, she sternly asks him to stay out of her personal life.

Meanwhile, Sheldon comes running to George for advice regarding a science equation that he cannot solve even with Mr. Linkletter backing him up. However, he does not want to invite Dr. Sturgis because of his problematic relationship with Linkletter. George advises him to bring the old man in, explaining the fact that both of them are on Team Science so their enmity can take the back seat. An impressed Sheldon takes his advice and watches the two old men bicker while solving the equation. Soon, he realizes that they somehow bring out the best in each other.

Meemaw, on the other hand, asks for Georgie’s assistance in her new laundromat business. He suggests hosting a new “Chuck E Cheese” inspired gaming center that becomes an inventive substitute for the illegal slot machines. As Missy watches TV, still disappointed in her father, George has one last conversation with Billy. He hands down a valuable life lesson to the young boy besides telling him how a grumpy Missy might not make a good girlfriend after all.

