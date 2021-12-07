Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 8 follows Sheldon protesting against the university’s decision to reduce the number of science classes. He approaches President Hagemeyer for help, but it seems as if Sheldon is somehow being led astray. Meanwhile, Mary is concerned about Georgie when she discovers the reality of the kind of work he does. We have provided all the important events of episode 8 in the recap at the bottom. In case you want to know what happens in the next episode, let us unveil to you the details of ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 9!

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 9 will premiere on December 9, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes of the season air weekly on Thursdays. Each installment has a runtime of 30 minutes.

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Young Sheldon’ season 5 episode 9 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can head over to CBS’ official website and catch the installment there. Additionally, cord-cutters have the option to watch the episode on Paramount+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV.

If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can watch the previous seasons of the show right here. Additionally, you can buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ on Spectrum, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode, titled ‘The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian,’ Sheldon will be plagued by the “science yips,” which would cause him to step out of his head (his comfort zone) for a change. He will be bound to learn how not to think, which would be hilarious to watch. Also, George will become the handyman at Brenda Sparks’ house. The promo for the upcoming episode could prepare you for what’s to come!

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode, titled ‘The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin,’ starts with Sheldon forcing his way inside faculty meetings, much to Dr. Linkletter’s dismay. However, during one of these sittings, the board decides to reduce the number of science lessons granted to the students. Sheldon is enraged at this proposition, so he visits President Hagemeyer hoping to change her mind. She slyly asks him to appeal to her higher-ups using any means he could just to get him off her back.

Sheldon begins to make presentations, walk around campus pining for students’ votes, and sends an article for the university newspaper. Meanwhile, Mary realizes that her elder son Georgie has been helping Meemaw run a gambling room at the back of her laundromat. Meemaw is approached by a furious Mary, who wants Georgie to drop out, but she refuses to listen to her.

At the university, Sheldon is told that there is no such thing as “the Grand Chancellor,” the person his article is addressed to based on what President Hagemeyer claimed. Sheldon is terrified after realizing that she lied to him, and to make things worse, George advises him to stop believing each and every word fed to him. However, Mary reassures him that she has been honest to him about everything, which gives Sheldon the confidence to believe in truth again.

