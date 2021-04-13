‘Younger’ season 6 finale revolves around Kelsey’s decision to leave Millennial and start her own publishing house. Although Liza repeatedly pleads with her to reconsider her decision, Kelsey seems inflexible as the story takes an unexpected turn. In case you have missed the final episode of the previous season, we recommend you go through our detailed recap to catch up. Since season 7 is about to release, with fans curious to learn how the story unfolds, let’s have a look at everything we know about episode 1.

Younger Season 7 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on April 15, 2021, at 3 am on Paramount+. The episodes of the comedy-drama series have a run time of 20–31 minutes each.

Where to Stream Younger Season 7 Episode 1 Online?

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 1 will release on Hulu and Paramount+. Fans can stream previous seasons and check for season 7’s availability on platforms such as SlingTV, FuboTV, and Spectrum. The first six seasons are also available on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store.

Younger Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 1, titled ‘A Decent Proposal,’ is likely to center upon Liza’s dilemma to choose between Charles and Josh. It is evident from her interaction with Josh in the season 6 finale that she is yet to move on from him. However, Charles’s proposal does make things complicated, and if the trailer is any sign of things to come, we can expect Liza to remain conflicted in episode 1 as well. Regardless of her final decision, the love triangle of Charles-Liza-Josh is likely to be the critical storyline in the seventh season. Furthermore, the first episode will also capture Diana and Enzo’s married life while also shedding some light on Kelsey’s thoughts on her decision to stay at Millennial. Here’s a trailer for season 7 to give you some idea of what to expect from the show.

Younger Season 6 Finale Recap

In the season 6 finale, Kelsey finally finds the courage to follow her heart and leave Millennial. Despite Charles and Liza’s repeated efforts to stop her from doing so, she appears to have made her mind and does not backpedal. Regardless of how far-fetched her ideas are, Kelsey seems determined to start her own publishing company.

But, when she meets Zane, he gives her a reality check and explains to her the challenges of doing something that big. In the same episode, Diana ties the knot with her fiance Enzo as the couple vow to be on each other’s side forever. Their beautiful marriage sets the stage for a dramatic twist in the story. As Liza shows signs that she may not have moved on from Josh, the episode ends with Charles’s proposal to her, making things even more complicated.

Before she can reply, they are interrupted by Kelsey, who changes her decision and shows her eagerness to continue working for Millennial after considering the lucrative offers presented to her by Charles. The season concludes with Charles and Liza staring at each other, with the former waiting for any signs of approval. Unfortunately, the season ends on a cliffhanger, and it seems that we have to wait for the final season of the comedy-drama series to figure out who Liza is going to choose between Charles and Josh.

