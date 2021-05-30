In ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 10, Charles has to make a call about ‘Inkubator.’ He holds a meeting with Liza and Kelsey to discuss the book as the pair sit with their fingers crossed. Clare and Kelsey fight over personal differences, which compromises the future of the book. If you’re not updated with the latest happenings, you can check out the recap section below. Now, let us move on to the details for the upcoming ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 11!

Younger Season 7 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 3, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. Each episode of the comedy-drama series is approximately 20–31 minutes long. The episode will simultaneously premiere on Hulu as well.

Where to Stream Younger Season 7 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 11 on Hulu and Paramount+ at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you are subscribed to both of these streaming platforms. Others can additionally live-stream the new episode on live-TV platforms such as SlingTV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Spectrum. More cable-free options include renting or purchasing the episodes of ‘Younger’ on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store.

Younger Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 11 is titled ‘Make No Mustique.’ As evident from the events of the previous episode, Liza and Charles seem to be warming up to each other. The next part will continue to document their growing intimacy. But an exotic trip along with a crucial bit of information will cause her to rethink her options. Meanwhile, Kelsey will move into a new apartment, and Lauren will throw her a housewarming party set to close with a surprise.

Younger Season 7 Episode 10 Recap

In ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 10, titled ‘Inku-baited,’ Charles needs to make a decision about ‘Inkubator.’ After receiving an incessant series of phone calls regarding the book, Liza ushers him to inspect how things are at the literary salon. Charles is immediately impressed by the response Liza is receiving and agrees to discuss the book with her and Kelsey, who are unsure about his intentions. Kelsey doesn’t trust him, but Liza is willing to give him a chance.

At dinner, Charles talks about including ‘Inkubator’ in the Empirical brand and surprisingly declares that Liza is the sole reason he pursued this line of career in the first place. His remark closes the gap between them, and they almost kiss. Meanwhile, Clare is tasked with effectively kickstarting the ‘Inkubator’ app, but things begin to go downhill when she learns that Kelsey is still seeing Rob. She subsequently dumps her anger on Kelsey, who is not welcomed in the apartment anymore. So she crashes at Liza and Maggie’s place before beginning her search for a new apartment.

Elsewhere, Maggie’s art show performs poorly until a well-established art critic publishes a rave review about it and completely upends the situation. At the art show, Cass apologizes to Maggie for everything she did and reveals that she is responsible for sending the critic to check out her gallery.

Read More: Shows Like Younger