In ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 5, Liza comes across crucial information set to trouble her for a very long time. Her jealousy against Quinn and Charles’ relationship prompts her to dig deeper into Quinn, which ends up being more surprising than what she had anticipated. If you missed the 5th installment of ‘Younger’ season 7, you could read through the recap section. For those of you excited to watch the next episode, here’s a preview for ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 6!

Younger Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 6 is scheduled to air on April 29, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The episodes of the comedy-drama series are around 20–31 minutes long each.

Where to Stream Younger Season 7 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 6 on Hulu and Paramount+ when it releases according to the timeslot mentioned above. Besides that, you can live-stream the latest episodes or check if the new season is available on live-TV platforms such as SlingTV, FuboTV, and Spectrum. You also have the option to stream the show on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store.

Younger Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 6 is titled ‘The F Word,’ which will follow Liza and Kelsey as they initiate a brand new secret event known as Inkubator. There will also be a lot of pressure on Liza after her recent discovery about Quinn’s real motives behind being in a relationship with Charles. She will then try to figure out her next move and consider telling Charles everything. Meanwhile, Maggie will start her new job as a teacher at a college. After her first class, she will be invited to have dinner at the dean’s house.

Younger Season 7 Episode 5 Recap

In ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 5, called ‘The Last Unicorn,’ we finally see Liza’s jealousy over Charles and Quinn’s increasing intimacy come to the surface. She impulsively starts to fact-check Quinn’s new book, but she does not find any errors or discrepancies. She does discover something even more alarming: Quinn is apparently just using Charles to glamorize her image in the eyes of the public.

His companionship is essential to Quinn, who wants to run for office again in the future. Meanwhile, Liza attends one of her friends’ 20th-anniversary party, where she bumps into Vince, a guy she used to have a crush on who is now divorced. They go out for dinner together and seem to get along until Vince clarifies that he is just looking for someone to have sex with.

Liza then breaks down, expressing her need for something real and that she is still not over Charles. On the other hand, things are looking good for Maggie, whose art is being showcased publicly, and she also meets an attractive woman. On top of that, she accepts a teaching job at a college. She later finds out that the woman she encountered happens to be her new boss’s wife. Kelsey and Lauren try to comfort a distraught Clare who has just broken up with Rob.

