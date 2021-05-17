In ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 8, Maggie undeservingly becomes the center of a malicious rumor. To save her reputation at the college, she seeks help from Josh and later gets to the bottom of it. Next, Kelsey enters a reality TV show that reduces her image to suit the needs of the public. Finally, Liza’s daughter meets Quinn and the pair effortlessly gets along. If you haven’t watched the latest episode, you can go through the recap at the bottom. Now, without any further delay, here’s what viewers can expect from ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 9!

Younger Season 7 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 9 is slated to premiere on May 20, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. Each episode of the comedy-drama series is around 20–31 minutes long. The episode will simultaneously release on Hulu as well.

Where to Stream Younger Season 7 Episode 9 Online?

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 9 will drop on Hulu and Paramount+ at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you are subscribed to both of these streaming platforms. Others can live-stream the new episode on live-TV platforms like SlingTV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Spectrum. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes of ‘Younger’ on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store.

Younger Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Younger’ season 7 episode 9 is titled ‘Fallout.’ After their last encounter at the award show, Liza and Charles will collaborate to land a married writing couple. Liza’s heartfelt conversation with Quinn might have changed her perspective or at least rendered her more tolerant than before. Meanwhile, Kelsey will be called out by Redmond. She will subsequently take giant steps to keep an author she had honed at her literary salon. This undesirable ordeal will affect her personal life more than anything.

Younger Season 7 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘Younger’ season 7 episode 8 is titled ‘The Baroness.’ In the episode, Liza’s daughter Caitlin is introduced to Quinn, much to Liza’s chagrin. Caitlin and Quinn start to bond over shared interests. Maggie has to handle rumors of her being transphobic which have spread on Twitter. Meanwhile, Kelsey’s reality TV debut is not going the way she had hoped it to. The creators tweaked up her character as someone desperate. Since she signed up for a four-episode deal, Lauren suggests she come off as boring in the next episode so that she gets fired. But she loses her composure and yells at the camera in the latest airing.

At an award show where things almost get chaotic, Liza and Quinn share a brief moment of emotional honesty. Quinn compares herself to The Baroness, which represents her relationship with Charles. Kelsey receives news about the “Inkubator” being picked up by a publishing house. On the other hand, Maggie learns that it is Camilla who started the rumors. The dean then decides to fire her. Kelsey is fired from the show as well, and Rob additionally tries to compensate by purchasing her book catalog. He also seems to be interested in her, but when they finally meet, she rejects him. Maggie, Liza, and Josh discuss Maggie’s recent Twitter blow-up. But as they approach her art gallery, they see someone take her name off the window, telling her that she is being canceled.

