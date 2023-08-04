Zom 100 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Directed by Yûsuke Ishida, ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ is a zombie action comedy film based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. The plot revolves around Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso), a 20-something new employee of the Master Shot company. His initial interest and optimism about his work quickly disappear when he learns how exploitative Master Shot as a company is.

Moreover, his immediate boss, Kosugi (Kazuki Kitamura), is a sadist and sociopath who takes special pleasure in tormenting his subordinates. Akira becomes suicidal and turns into a metaphoric zombie as he goes through his life as if he is in a trance. But when the zombie apocalypse happens, Akira rediscovers himself. After saving his best friend Kencho (Shuntarō Yanagi) and encountering a no-nonsense girl named Shizuka (Mai Shiraishi), Akira creates the titular bucket list as they make their way to a safe place.

Following its release, ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ received mostly positive responses, with much praise directed at its narrative, humor, and action. If you are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead,’ we got you covered.

Will Zom 100 2 Happen?

‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ premiered on August 3, 2023, on Netflix. As for ‘Zom 1000 2,’ here is what we know.

Neither the filmmakers nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of a sequel to ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.’ However, Aso and Takata’s manga series is currently ongoing, and 14 volumes have been published to date. The live-action film is roughly an adaptation of the first three volumes, so plenty of material is available for future adaptations.

In ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead,’ Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka learn that Ibaraki Aquarium can provide them safety, so they travel there while ticking off items from Akira’s bucket list. However, when they arrive, they discover that Kosugi and his lackeys run the aquarium. Being in their company, the overburdened and depressed Akira resurfaces, much to the surprise of his friends. He once more becomes a husk of his previous self, doing chores for Kosugi and the others.

Determined to bring him back, his friends show him the notebook and the entries he has made there. This seems to do the trick, and Akira regains the inherent optimism he briefly lost. He stands up to Kosugi and declares he will leave with his friends.

This is when the zombies break into the facility and wreak havoc. When Kosugi gets separated from the others, Akira goes into danger to save him, becoming the hero he has always wanted to be. His friends follow him, and together they defeat the ordinary zombies as well as the zombie shark.

Afterward, everyone leaves the aquarium, despite Kosugi’s demands and later pleas for them to stay. As the trio continues their travel, Akira asks the other two to add to the bucket list. The end-credits scene depicts Kosugi all alone in the parking lot before he leaves as well.

In the prospective sequel, we will likely get introduced to Beatrix Amerhauser, the fourth member of the central group of characters. She is a German national who came to Japan because she loves everything about Japanese culture. She might join Akira and the others as they travel to find out what happened to Akira’s parents. In the past, Netflix has shown its willingness to make sequels if the original project is a success. If ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ becomes successful as well, a sequel might get green-lit. And if that happens in the next few months, viewers can expect ‘ Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ to come out sometime in Q2 2025.

