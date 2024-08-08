Andy Delaney to Direct ‘40 Dates/40 Nights’ Next

Andy Delaney will bring another touching romance to life soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker will direct ‘40 Dates/40 Nights’ next. The principal photography for the movie will take place in Houston, Texas, between September 9 and October 11, 2024. The film’s cast is currently under wraps.

Not to be confused with Michael Lehmann’s ‘40 Dates and 40 Nights,’ the movie will depict somewhat an inverse story to the 2002 romantic comedy. The narrative follows Leah, a young woman facing trouble finding love. Her eccentric aunt, Gigi, bets that she will discover the same in 40 dates over 40 nights. If she is unable to do so, her aunt promises to pay Leah’s rent as well as her student loans. Presented with this intriguing proposition, she reluctantly agrees and begins a humorous and heartwarming journey to find love.

Delaney is a British filmmaker who began his career directing music videos with Monty Whitebloom under the moniker BIG TV, working with artists such as Maroon 5, Duran Duran, Usher, Jesse McCartney, and the Spice Girls. He made his feature film debut by co-directing ‘Love Is Blind’ alongside Whitebloom. The comedy-drama movie revolves around a woman with selective perception who cannot see or hear her mother or the man in love with her. Delaney most recently completed work on his sophomore film ‘Holly by Nightfall,’ a coming-of-age drama starring Jack Falahee, Eric Nelsen, and Hannah James.

“Feature films were something I wanted to do as soon as I felt confident as a director,” revealed Delaney, a four-time MTV Video Music Award winner, in an interview. “For the first five years of directing, I felt like a fraud, so I had to get over that first. The problem was the first four scripts never made it to production, and it took 10 years to get one off the ground,” he added. The filmmaker shot ‘Love Is Blind’ on a tight budget in only 19 days and has much more creative freedom in ‘40 Dates/40 Nights,’ which will be filmed over a month.

Houston, Texas, boasts a vibrant mix of modern skyscrapers, historic districts, and picturesque parks, providing a versatile backdrop for various romantic narratives. The city’s history with love stories can be traced back to films like Wes Anderson’s ‘Rushmore.’ Houston’s burgeoning arts and cultural scene has marked it on the map for filmmakers as a shooting location, but it has yet to house a prominent romantic film in recent years. Older works shot here include ‘Reality Bites,’ ‘Tin Cup,’ and ‘Urban Cowboy.’

