5 Anime Like Pacific Rim: The Black You Must See

‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ is a tale of mysterious creatures, giant robots known as Jaegers, and a sense of impending doom that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. When Kaiju attack a settlement in Australia, the parents of Taylor and Hayley take the responsibility to seek help in the world of ever-present danger. Five years later, the siblings come across a training Jaeger, Atlas Destroyer, but unfortunately, it attracts a Kaiju to their village. As the story unfolds, the siblings look for their missing parents while navigating through places that are festering with vicious monsters. If you also love such anime, then we have a few recommendations for you. You can watch all of these shows like ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ on Netflix, FUNimation, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

5. Gurren Lagann (2007)

Hidden from the surface, Kamina and Simon live their life in an underground village until one day, they discover a key to the weapon of war which they name Lagann. Along with Yoko Littner, the duo successfully fends off an attack, which motivates them to explore the badlands of the surface. The trio soon finds themselves fighting humanoid creatures known as Beastmen, who have been threatening the existence of humanity. They use robots known as Gunmen to counter the danger of Beastmen.

‘Gurren Lagann’ is a fight for the survival of humanity using powerful robots that confront dangerous creatures. Anyone who knows ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ can recall the similarity in the plot as the siblings in the show also use Jaegers to fight Kaiju.

4. Eureka Seven (2005 – 2006)

Renton Thurston has a boring life, and ever since his father’s death, he seems to be only excited by Gekkostate, a mercenary group that he wants to join. Unfortunately, his grandfather wants him to become a mechanic instead. One ordinary day, an object crashes in his garage that later turns out to be Nirvash type ZERO which can ride Trapar waves. Before he can comprehend anything, Renton’s life turns upside down as he finds himself getting involved with Gekkostate.

The characters in ‘Eureka Seven’ ultimately are fighting for the greater good, even though their immediate intention is more personal, just like the journey of Taylor and Hayley, which starts with the search for their missing parents.

3. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995 – 1996)

In the year 2015, Angels (alien beings) are causing an existential threat to humanity. The only hope for humanity’s survival is the special agency, Nerv, and their huge mechanical humanoids known as Evangelions. As the war between the two forces becomes intense, an ordinary teenager, Shinji Ikari, is given the responsibility to pilot Evangelion Unit-01, as the hope of the entire world rest on his shoulders. ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ has the same impending sense of doom that viewers may feel while watching ‘Pacific Rim: The Black.’ Moreover, the viewers who love the Jaegers will enjoy watching Evangelions in action.

2. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006 – 2007)

‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion’ is a story of imperialism, struggle for independence, and psychological warfare for political power. The Holy Empire of Britannia defeats and takes over Japan and renames it as Area 11. All struggle for independence is put down with severe consequences for its organizers. When C.C, a mysterious girl, grants Lelouch Lamperouge the power of Geass, he embarks on a journey to avenge the wrongs of the past while at the same time mercilessly fighting the harsh rule of Britannia in Area 11.

Now ‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion’ is a bit political when we compare it to ‘Pacific Rim: The Black,’ but it also features giant robots that fight against evil, which in the former show are men themselves while in the latter they are mysterious monsters.

1. Knights of Sidonia (2014 – 2015)

In the year 3394, the alien race Gauna has successfully put an end to life as we know it on Earth. Few who can manage to save their lives are hiding across the galaxy in giant seed ships. When Nagate Tanikaze emerges from one such seed ship, Sidonia, after lifelong seclusion, he unknowingly drags himself into a series of events that have far-reaching consequences. Unfortunately, the alien race has a firm determination to erase even the last remnants of humanity and decides to begin their assault on Sidonia. Now, it is up to Nagate, fellow soldiers, and his friends to defend humanity’s last hope. The dark plot of ‘Knights of Sidonia’ can give anyone nightmares, just like ‘Pacific Rim: The Black,’ in which viewers watch scary Kaiju destroy anything and everything that they come across.

Read More: Best Mecha Anime of All Time