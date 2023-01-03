5 Anime Like the Eminence in Shadow You Must See

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Daisuke Aizawa, ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ is an isekai anime. The show follows Cid Kagenou, who has been reincarnated in a noble family living in the magical realm after dying in a road accident on Earth. Interestingly he remembered all the memories of his past life when he used to act as a vigilante under the cover of the night. Now with his newfound magical powers, Cid establishes a group of powerful combatants called the Shadow Garden to fight against the imaginary organization known as the Cult of Diablos.

However, Cid is hilariously clueless that the fictional enemies that he is pitting his fighters against actually do exist in reality. But the story does not end there as it turns out that Cid despite being immensely powerful is quite clueless about the world and continues to stir Shadow Garden in the right direction by sheer luck. In case you enjoy the hilarious adventures of Cid and his shadowy organization, then we have a few recommendations for you. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

5. Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (2021 -)

Haruto Amakawa is an ordinary teenager who dies in a horrible accident only to wake up in an unfamiliar realm as a boy named Rio. Soon for some mysterious reason, the memories of Haruto and Rio fuse with each other creating a complex amalgamation of their persona. Now with newfound magical powers, Rio makes his mark on the world by saving the princess of the Bertram Kingdom from kidnappers.

Although this grants him some recognition and he ends up joining the prestigious Bertram Royal Academy, Rio soon realizes that he has put himself in a world of trouble. People who love ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ and are looking for another action-packed isekai series should definitely add ‘Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles.’ Although they differ a lot plot-wise, the latter still has a lot to offer the fans of the isekai genre.

4. The Rising of the Shield Hero (2019 -)

Naofumi Iwatani is an ordinary otaku who is summoned along with three other people to the kingdom of Melromarc to become a Cardinal Hero. While others are gifted with powerful offensive weapons, Naofumi has the misfortune of being the Shield Hero. As if this was not bad enough, he is mocked by his fellow Cardinal Heroes and is even falsely accused by Malty Melromarc of taking advantage of her.

Rejected by the public, Naofumi luckily meets a demi-human slave named Raphtalia and with her help vows to regain everyones’ faith and establish himself as a hero again. While ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ and ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ have very few similarities, anyone who enjoys the isekai genre should the former as well.

3. No Game No Life (2014)

Sora and Shiro are stepsiblings who have done exceedingly well in the online game world and have made a name for themselves. One day they are transported to the world of Disboard by the one true god known as Tet. There they learn the world’s absolute rules and soon begin playing complex political games to become the rulers of entire realms. ‘No Game No Life’ is an isekai series like ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ where the main characters devote themselves to the pursuit of a higher goal after being transported/reincarnated into a new realm.

2. Overlord (2015 -)

When Yggdrasil, the popular online virtual reality game was about to shut down, Momonga the master of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown decided to keep playing until the very last moment. However, when the time went well past the deadline, he suddenly realized that he is actually stuck in the game world with no known ways to escape. Forced into this new reality, Momonga decides to be proactive and with his loyal servants decides to take over the world.

Just like ‘The Eminence in Shadow,’ ‘Overlord’ also follows a protagonist who is thrown into an alternate reality/world where he with the help of his subordinates tries to achieve a specific goal. While the protagonists do differ in a few ways, ‘Overlord’ is still an entertaining watch.

1. The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (2021 -)

Despite working loyally for the organization that raised him, the world’s greatest assassin is himself silenced by his own people after he becomes a liability for them. But instead of going to hell or heaven, he meets a goddess who offers to give him another life on the condition that he agrees to get reincarnated into a world of magic and slays its hero. After he agrees to the terms, the assassin is born into a noble family as Lugh Tuatha Dé.

With the goal assigned to him in mind, he sets out to become a dangerous killer so that he can eventually eliminate the hero who can potentially cause the destruction of the world. ‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ will be an entertaining watch for ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ fans as it centers around an overpowered protagonist who keeps his true goals to themselves and dedicates every single day to their grand plans in a similar fashion as Cid Kagenou.

