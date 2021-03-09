6 Anime Like Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town

‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ is a fantasy adventure anime that follows a young boy, Lloyd Belladonna, who lives in the village of Kunlun. Lloyd’s dream is to become a soldier, and to accomplish that, he goes to the Kingdom of Azami, where he enrolls in a military academy. However, Lloyd believes that he is the weakest, but he is unaware that people outside his village are no match for his extraordinary powers. Although the show is not as good as some of its other contemporaries, it is still quite entertaining.

6. One-Punch Man (2015 – 2019)

While talking about overpowered protagonists who are nonchalant about their strengths, it’s almost impossible not to discuss Saitama. To fulfill his life-long dream, Saitama works incredibly hard for three-long years and becomes a powerful hero. Unfortunately, he is too good for the villains, who can’t even bear his one punch. So, most of his confrontations with evildoers are boring. Until one day, he meets Genos, who asks him to join the Hero Association.

When he realizes that no one knows him, Saitama agrees, and it marks the beginning of an unforgettable journey that tests his patience in the search for a worthy opponent. ‘One-Punch Man’ is a series about an overpowered character who helps those in need, something that may remind ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ fans about Lloyd.

5. Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (2019)

The goddess Ristarte summons Seiya Ryūgūin to save Gaeabrande from devastation. Seiya, aware of the danger that he has to confront, prepares himself for his mission. Even though he is superpowered, he spends an unnecessary amount of time training himself. Most of the enemies that he fights are nowhere near his capabilities, but despite that, he keeps piling up ridiculous amounts of potions and supplies. Seiya is on a mission to protect a world festering with evildoers, but he is too cautious for his own good. Fans who like to watch Lloyd’s incredible abilities in action will enjoy watching Seiya fight against evil forces. Since he too often underestimates his abilities like Lloyd, there are too many similarities to overlook.

4. Sword Art Online (2012 – 2020)

In 2022, when Kazuto Kirigaya (Kirito) gets Sword Art Online, a virtual reality online role-playing game, he wants to start playing as soon as possible. The game uses NerveGear technology, which allows players to control the actions of their avatars with just their thoughts. But there is a twist. When Kirito starts playing along with thousands of other players, he realizes that there is no way to stop the game but to complete all its levels.

Kirito now finds himself in a new reality, with no other option but to keep playing in order to survive. ‘Sword Art Online’ has many similarities with ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ – the protagonists in both series are extraordinarily overpowered and usually end up winning without taking much damage.

3. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (2018 -)

When an unknown assailant stabs Satoru Mikami, he hears some strange voices in his head before he succumbs to his injuries. However, to his surprise, he reincarnates in an unfamiliar realm with extraordinary abilities. With another chance to give his life meaning, Satoru embarks on a journey to use his new-found powers for the greater good, which alters his own fate in the process. The protagonist of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’, like Lloyd, finds himself in unknown places where his powers are completely different from what they used to be. Moreover, they are both immensely more powerful than other characters in their respective worlds.

2. Rage of Bahamut (2014 – 2017)

Humans, demons, and gods come together to fight the threat of Bahamut, a gigantic dragon who is wreaking havoc in the world; they hope that the future will be better. Unfortunately, a few decades after that, human beings take powers from the gods and exploit demons. In order to avenge their subjugation, an ominous Rag Demon decides he must do something. As he is preparing for his revenge, the gods are themselves trying to get their power back. When the peaceful city is on the verge of chaos, a young bounty hunter Nina Drango arrives there hoping to make a living, unaware of the danger awaiting her.

Fans who love the medieval fantasy world of ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ will enjoy ‘Rage of Bahamut.’ Interestingly, the main characters in both the series underestimate their powers and are quite humble.

1. Wise Man’s Grandchild (2019)

Merlin Wolford, a national hero in the kingdom of Earlshide, opts to live a life of seclusion to raise an orphan, Shin. It turns out that Shin is just an ordinary young salaryman who reincarnates in Merlin’s world of demons and magic. Even after death, he still retains memories of his past life. Under Merlin’s watchful eyes, Shin learns magic and martial arts and shows incredible growth in a short period of time. Unfortunately, he lacks social skills, and to make up for it, he enrolls in the kingdom’s Magic academy.

As he makes new friends and becomes socially adept, Shin soon finds himself fighting the evil forces that surround him. Like Lloyd, Shin is also an overpowered protagonist who moves from a rural area to a large city to enjoy its opportunities. Moreover, the plots of both the series are quite similar as well, so fans who love watching Lloyd’s adventures should definitely watch ‘Wise Man’s Grandchild.’

