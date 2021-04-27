7 Anime Like Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? You Must Watch

‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’ (‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’) is a fantasy isekai anime that revolves around high schoolers who somehow survive an unprecedented catastrophe that ends up killing everyone else at their school. These lucky students are then reincarnated into another world where they live a royal life, except for one girl who becomes a spider. With numerous perils in her way, she must defeat monsters and consistently evolve in order to thrive in the mysterious world that mimics role-playing games.

The unique story of reincarnated high schoolers has garnered viewers’ attention from around the world, some of whom may want to watch similar shows. If you are also someone like this, then we have a few recommendations for you. Most of these anime like ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’ can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Amazon Prime.

7. Log Horizon (2013 – 2021)

‘Log Horizon’ centers upon Shiroe, a socially awkward college student who is one of the best players of Elder Tale, a popular MMORPG. However, his life takes an unprecedented turn when, along with thousands of gamers in Japan, he is pulled into the game after a new update. Now, as a veteran of the game, he must bring political stability into the virtual world and guide others as a master strategist. In case you love the RPG elements of ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’ you must watch ‘Log Horizon,’ whose premise is based entirely on the concept.

6. Sword Art Online (2012 – 2020)

‘Sword Art Online’ follows Kazuto Kirigaya, a gaming enthusiast who is extremely happy to get the first shipment of Sword Art Online, a virtual reality MMORPG that uses the NerveGear technology, which allows players to enjoy the game with just their thoughts. However, when he logs in along with thousands of players from around the world, they soon realize that they cannot log out. With no other option but to keep on playing or face death, Kazuto and his fellow players must put their lives on the line to find an escape. Viewers who loved the impressive use of RPG elements in the world-building of ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’ must-watch ‘Sword Art Online’ to fully embrace the genre. Moreover, both shows have plenty of breathtaking action that viewers will enjoy.

5. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (2021 -)

When a thirty-four-year-old man awakens in a different world as Rudeus Greyrat, he realizes that he has the chance to make up for his previous unlived life. Using the advantage of his fully mature brain and a mage named Roxy Migurdia, he begins to excel in numerous fields. He overcomes past trauma, makes new friends, and starts looking for love, something that he never had in his previous life. ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is an isekai anime just like ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?.’ Although the series has less action, it portrays a similar kind of soul-searching that the protagonist of the latter has to go through.

4. Wise Man’s Grandchild (2019)

After Shin, a young man from modern-day Japan, gets reincarnated into the kingdom of Earlshide, the national hero Merlin Wolford adopts him. For years he is trained in martial arts and magic casting, and to Merlin’s surprise, he shows remarkable dexterity in everything that he does. Unfortunately, he lacks social skills, and realizing his mistake, Merlin sends Shin to Magic Academy to make up for it. As Shin finds new friends, he begins to fight the evil forces that lurk around him.

‘Wise Man’s Grandchild’ is a tale of reincarnation in a completely different world with the challenge to be up to the opportunities that the new world offers; therefore, fans of ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’ will probably enjoy the show as well because of the similarities in their premise.

3. The Rising of the Shield Hero (2019 -)

Naofumi Iwatani, an ordinary Japanese youth, gets summoned to the kingdom of Melromarc along with three other men like him who become the Four Cardinal heroes. With inter-dimensional hordes of monsters plaguing Melromarc, the heroes are the only hope. Unfortunately, Naofumi is cursed to become the shield hero, and his misfortune continues as he is later falsely accused of sexual assault by his companion.

However, despite the hurdles in his way, he decides to redeem himself and fulfill his duty, for which he is summoned to the kingdom. ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero,’ like ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’, recounts the story of the character who gets transported to another world along with several other people and is underestimated by his peers. However, both later manage to redeem themselves and prove their worth.

2. Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody (2018)

Ichiro Suzuki, a programmer in his late twenties, has too much on his plate as he is busy fixing bugs in the games that his company is about to launch. With a very hectic routine, he rarely gets time to rest. One day, Ichiro dozes off and mysteriously gets transported into a parallel world. To his surprise, the strange world has numerous similarities with the role-playing games that he has developed over the years. With his newfound abilities, Ichiro decides to embark on an adventure in the strange world while he makes new friends and finds out the secrets of the parallel world.

The main character of ‘Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody,’ like ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’, finds himself in a new world that has resemblances to a typical role-playing game. Despite the differences in their status, both of them confront the same dilemma and valiantly face the hurdles in their way.

1. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (2018 -)

Satoru Mikami is an ordinary salaryman who lives a tedious lifestyle in Tokyo and has no complaints other than the fact that he is yet to get a girlfriend. However, one day he gets stabbed by an unknown assailant on the streets. Satoru hears a strange voice trying to tell him something. Unfortunately, before he can comprehend anything, he succumbs to his wounds and ends up reincarnating in an unfamiliar realm as a slime. Interestingly, he now has powers that allow him to mimic the abilities of things that he ingests.

Liberated from his monotonous corporate life, Satoru now decides to embark on an adventurous journey that will change his life forever. The protagonist of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,’ like ‘Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka?’, gets reincarnated into another world with strange powers which allow him to fight and defeat dangerous demons and monsters. Therefore, fans of the latter must consider watching the former to have a somewhat similar experience again.

