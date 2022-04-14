7 Anime Like Spy x Family That You Must Watch

Inspired by Tatsuya Endou’s namesake Japanese manga series, ‘Spy x Family’ is a spy comedy anime that centers upon the Westalis master agent codenamed Twilight. After far-right extremists assassinate a renowned Ostanian diplomat to spark a war with Westalis, the protagonist is tasked with investigating Ostanian politician Donovan Desmond to stop situations from escalating further.

Since Desmond rarely makes public appearances, the only way to get close to him is through the social gatherings organized at his son’s school, the renowned Eden Academy. Therefore, Twilight starts a family before he gets to work unbeknownst to the fact that his adopted daughter can actually read people’s minds, while his wife is a secret assassin who pretends to be an absent-minded office worker.

The hilarious misadventures of the eccentric family have garnered a decent fan following, and people are now looking for anime similar to ‘Spy x Family.’ If you are searching for the same, we have got you covered. Most of these shows, like ‘Spy x Family,’ are available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Amazon Prime.

7. Koroshi Ai (2022 -)

Chateau Dankworth is a novice bounty hunter who is proud of her combat skills to the extent that she feels no one is comparable to her. But that belief is tested when she is tasked to eliminate an expert assassin named Song Ryang-ha. However, Chateau is shocked to realize that he is the same man who has been helping her in her missions for quite some time and appears to have a romantic interest in her. The dramatic mind games of the show keep viewers guessing, just like ‘Spy x Family.’ Therefore, if you love the latter, then we recommend adding ‘Koroshi Ai’ to your watchlist. You can find all the episodes here.

6. Great Pretender (2020 -)

Makoto “Edamame” Edamura’s entire life has revolved around crime, and he has scammed people to make a living wherever he goes. However, when he crosses paths with a fellow con man named Laurent Thierry, Makoto is forced to reconsider whether he is the best at what he does or not. To put himself to the test and prove that he is indeed Japan’s Greatest Swindler, the protagonist challenges Theirry.

His rival and con artist propose that they target the biggest mafia boss on the West Coast, which marks the beginning of Makoto’s international misadventures as he puts his skills to the test against a worthy opponent. Although ‘Great Pretender’ has few similarities with ‘Spy x Family,’ people who enjoy shows with mysteries and unexpected twists will definitely like the former as well. One can access all the episodes of ‘Great Pretender’ here.

5. Hinamatsuri (2018)

The life of a yakuza member named Yoshifumi Nitta changes in unthinkable ways when a mysterious blue-haired girl named Hina materializes in front of him without any explanation. However, the girl possesses immense powers and soon proves that she can be of help by wiping out Nitta’s rivals, whom he was tasked to attack. Just like Twilight, Nitta also leads an unconventional lifestyle and ends up becoming the caretaker of the girl with superpowers. The parallels between the central premise of both the shows are hard to ignore; therefore, we feel that ‘Spy x Family’ fans will definitely find ‘Hinamatsuri’ entertaining as well. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

4. The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED (2020 -)

Despite being a millionaire with immense wealth, Daisuke Kanbe works as a detective at the Modern Crime Prevention Headquarters. He is unapologetic about his use of money as a means to find the truth, but his partner Haru Katou often takes an issue with Daisuke’s approach.

As they team up to work on complicated cases, the two detectives must keep their differences aside as ingenious criminals may take advantage of their mindless scuffles. Just like ‘Spy x Family,’ ‘The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED’ brings viewers action-packed episodes with cases that challenge them to think in new ways at every turn. You can watch Daisuke in action here.

3. Bungou Stray Dogs (2016 -)

Atsushi Nakajima is kicked out of his orphanage and rendered homeless after he is suspected of incidents that he claims to be caused by a mystical tiger. While sitting near a riverbank, he hears the voice of a drowning man calling for help. Without caring for his own well-being, he rescues an eccentric man named Osamu Dazai, who turns out to be an investigator looking into the case of the same tiger that terrorized Atsushi in the orphanage. Now, along with Dazai’s partner Doppo Kunikida, Atsushi begins his journey as a novice investigator who probes supernatural events.

Although the investigations done by the protagonist of ‘Bungou Stray Dogs’ may differ from the ones done by Twilight in ‘Spy x Family,’ at the end of the day, both of them provide engrossing mysteries to keep viewers engaged. Therefore, fans of the latter should definitely watch the former at least once. One can watch ‘Bungou Stray Dogs’ here.

2. 009-1 (2006)

Set in an alternate world where a cold war has been ongoing for the last 140 years, ‘009-1’ consists of Mylene Hoffman, a cyborg spy codenamed 009-1 who works with her team on secret missions. The tension between the Eastern bloc and the Western bloc often reaches frightening levels where the threat of nuclear confrontation becomes a real possibility. Therefore, Mylene’s work is critical as she belongs to one of the ten most essential spy groups from the Western bloc that often handle critical intel collection and dissemination. Like Twilight from ‘Spy x Family,’ Mylene also finds herself in a world broken by politics where the threat of war looms large.

1. Detective Conan (1996 -)

Shinichi Kudou’s record as a detective is unparalleled, and despite being a high schooler, he often investigates high-profile cases. But when he is caught spying by a few criminals, they use an experimental drug on him, which turns him into a seven-year-old child. Determined to reclaim his identity someday, he takes on the alias of Conan Edogawa and begins solving cases taken up by his father while investigating the organization that created the toxic drug responsible for his current state.

Although Shinichi’s reasoning is unparalleled in ‘Detective Conan,’ his detective skills are quite comparable to Twilight from ‘Spy × Family.’ Therefore, if you have enjoyed the latter, there is a good possibility that you will find ‘Detective Conan’ interesting as well. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

Read More: Best Action Anime