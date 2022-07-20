7 Reality Shows Like Blown Away You Must See

Since its premiere in February 2019, the reality glassblowing competition series ‘Blown Away’ has enjoyed tremendous popularity with viewers. The show features a bunch of glassblowers from across North America competing for the winning title and prize money that is worth around $60,000. The talented group of craftsmen also stand a chance to win the artist residence at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York.

All the glassblowers must go through intense and engaging challenges every episode and compete with the best among them to progress in the competition. If you have a fascination for such kinds of glassblowing sculpture challenges and enjoyed watching ‘Blown Away,’ there are a few other reality shows that we suggest you take a look at. You can watch several of the below-mentioned shows like ‘Blown Away’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Metal Shop Masters (2021-)

A bunch of metal artisans competes for the title of ‘Metal Shop Master’ in this competitive reality show. They craft materials from hardened steel to create the greatest super cool sculptures in the most strenuous amount of time. These brilliant and skilled artisans do so by burning, cutting, and welding the metals. The participants are extraordinarily talented people who can conceptualize a stunning work of art in a short amount of time. Watching ‘Metal Shop Master’ is a must if creative reality programs like ‘Blown Away’ are your thing.

6. Baking Impossible (2021-)

A bunch of creative bakers is teamed with the smartest engineers in the incredibly imaginative reality show ‘Baking Impossible.’ The result of their effort is baked and designed work that is tasty and built to withstand rigorous engineering stress testing. The show prioritizes creativity and has featured some supremely bright people producing some amazing edible artwork. The competitors are referred to as “bakineers” and compete in pairs for a $100,000 grand prize. The originality you see in ‘Blown Away’ is also present in ‘Baking Impossible,’ and the latter must therefore be on your watch list as well.

5. The Great British Sewing Bee (2013-)

This BBC reality show is primarily for skilled amateur sewers who strive to be dubbed as “Britain’s finest home sewer.” In order to develop stunning and distinctive items, the candidates are put to timed tests on their dressmaking and sewing abilities. Since its premiere in 2013, the show has also given rise to a large number of brilliant sewers. Similar to what is seen in ‘Blown Away,’ ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’ show also follows a format where participants win on the basis of their strongest creative abilities.

4. Making the Cut (2020-)

Developed and hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, ‘Making the Cut’ made its debut in March 2020. The fashion competition series features several designers and entrepreneurs competing in challenges and tasks meant to assess their designing abilities. These talents are polished on the show to enhance their capacity for managing every component of a successful business.

The participating designers, whose goal is to create a worldwide fashion brand, are chosen from all around the world. The final prize for the competition is $1 million, which the winner will use to build their business. Along with that, they also receive a fashion mentorship and a chance to showcase their collection to the world via Amazon’s Making the Cut store. Both ‘Blown Away’ and ‘Making the Cut’ have a similar format where talented artists produce creative pieces to win the ultimate title.

3. Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (2019-)

The British reality television contest called ‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’ aims to uncover new and emerging makeup artists. These artists exhibit exceptional skills, which eventually enables them to establish connections with diverse industry specialists. The reality show has indeed gained enormous popularity over the course of several seasons and has similar creative prowess to that of ‘Blown Away.’ It is rapidly gaining much more popularity as the cosmetics industry develops into a very lucrative profession.

2. Forged in Fire (2015-)

‘Forged in Fire‘ on the History channel is a very compelling reality competition show as each episode centers upon world-class bladesmiths who participate in a three-round elimination competition to manufacture knives and swords. For this purpose, the competitors use a variety of metal forming tools, such as hydraulic presses, coal forges, grinders, propane forges, and power hammers. The winner receives the grand prize of $10,000 as well as the title of “Forged in Fire Champion.” This show has to be on your watch list since it shares traits with ‘Blown Away’ in terms of innovation, metalwork, and competitiveness.

1. The Great Pottery Throw Down (2015-)

One of the top competitive shows for the art of pottery is ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down.’ In this pottery contest, novice potters take part against one another by creating works of art and exquisite kitchenware in an effort to win the competition. The artists here strive to be named best at the wheel by displaying the most elaborate and inventive pieces of their works. The premise of the British reality show may be straightforward, but the ingenuity that is shown goes well beyond that and is comparable to that of ‘Blown Away.’

