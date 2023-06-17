8 Anime like Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King You Must See

An Ayataka Tanemura directorial venture, ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ or ‘Black Clover: Mahou Tei no Ken’ is an action–fantasy anime film. The plot is set in the ‘Black Clover’ universe, which was originally created by writer and illustrator Yuuki Tabata for his manga series of the same name. While ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ is not based on any material from the manga, it is set after the events of the ‘Black Clover’ anime series, effectively making it part of the anime canon. In the film, Julius sealed away the previous Wizard King, Conrad Leto, along with the eponymous sword or the Imperial Sword, after Conrad became hell-bent on destroying the Clover Kingdom and remaking it according to his own wish.

Exactly ten years later, having broken free of the seal, Conrad returns to finish the task he started. And this time, he has brought help: three other Wizard Kings from the past who shares his radical beliefs. After Julius and several of the captains of the Magic Knights are captured, it falls on Asta, Yuno, and their comrades to save the day. If you have watched the film and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

8. One Piece Film: Z (2012)

If you are a fan of the Black Bulls from the ‘Black Clover’ franchise and their rowdy, chaotic ways, the chances are that you will love the Straw Hats (or Mugiwara Pirates), a group of pirates led by Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the long-running anime series, ‘One Piece.’ As with the Black Bulls, each member of the Straw Hats is a unique character that generally fits the stereotype they are meant to convey. But there are times when they downright rebel against the norm. ‘One Piece Film: Z’ follows Luffy and his squad as they try to retrieve the Dyna Stones from the brilliant and dangerous former marine admiral Zephyr, who now goes by the moniker “Z.”

7. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie (2021)

If the magic system of ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ and its infinite possibilities interest you, it’s a considerable possibility that you will like the Jujutsu Sorcery of the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ universe. Its intricacies and complicatedness are very rarely matched in anime and beyond. Satoru Gojou, a Tokyo Jujutsu Technical High teacher, shares quite a few similarities with Julius Novachrono and Yami Sukehir. ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie’ follows Yuuta Okkotsu, a heavily bullied boy who develops an unusual bond with a cursed spirit. As he becomes increasingly dangerous, Gojou brings him to the school to protect him from not only other cursed spirits but also the Jujutsu Society, which intends to kill the boy.

6. Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent (2013)

‘Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent’ or ‘Berserk: Ougon Jidai-hen III – Kourin’ is the third entry in the ‘Berserk: The Golden Age Arc’ film trilogy. A year after leaving the Band of the Hawk mercenary group, Guts returns to find that the leader, Griffith’ has become a shell of his former self after enduring torture at the hands of their former allies. When Griffith tries to commit suicide, his pendant opens a portal to a different dimension. There, Griffith agrees to a deal that brings horror and ruins to his comrades. Although ‘Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent’ inverts the tropes found in typical Shounen anime like ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King,’ it’s still an excellent watch for those ‘Black Clover’ fans who enjoy the darker elements of that universe.

5. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (2021)

‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia the Movie 3: World Heroes’ Mission’ tells the story of the pro-heroes and U.A. High Hero Course students working together to stop a radical group called Humarise, the members of which believe that the Quirks will one day become so immensely powerful that they will pose the human existence a threat. Although the ‘My Hero Academia’ universe is vastly different from that of ‘Black Clover,’ they share themes as both are ultimately shounen anime. Moreover, some of the beliefs of Humarise are similar to Conrad and his allies.

4. The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

‘The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai Movie 1: Tenkuu no Torawarebito’ is part of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ franchise. Like the ‘Black Clover’ universe, this one is a perfect blend of high fantasy and non-stop action sequences. The eponymous group of rag-tag warriors will make you recall the Black Bulls because of their antics and how different each character is from their comrades. In ‘The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky,’ Meliodas and his talking pig companion Hawk find themselves in the Sky Palace of the Celestials and learn about a powerful demon that has been sealed there. Like Conrad, the demon breaks free, and it becomes the responsibility of Meliodas and the other Sins to contain the demon before it is too late.

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

There is something inherently genuine about Asta and Tanjirou Kamado, though it can be argued that, unlike Asta, Tanjirou isn’t fundamentally silly. They both represent the epitome of hard work and determination, overcoming tragedies to become remarkable warriors and protectors of their respective people. The Hashiras represent an ideal that Tanjirou and his friends strive toward, just like what the Magic Knights are for Asta and his comrades. In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train,’ Tanjirou and his friends team up with the Flame Hashira Kyoujurou Rengoku to defeat the demons plaguing the eponymous train.

2. Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (2017)

‘Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry’ or ‘Fairy Tail Movie 2: Dragon Cry’ follows members of the eponymous wizard guild as they venture into the Kingdom of Stella to bring back Dragon Cry, a staff of unlimited power. Just like the Imperial Sword of ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, Dragon Cry represents temptation and thirst for power. After Zash Caine steals the staff, the royalty of The Kingdom of Fiore tasks Natsu Dragneel and his team from the Fairy Tail guild to infiltrate Stella and return Dragon Cry to its rightful place.

1. Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

When it comes to Shounen projects, ‘Naruto’ is the blueprint that almost everything else has been inspired by. Fans of both universes know how much ‘Black Clover’ has been inspired by ‘Naruto’ and those similarities become quite apparent if someone experiences ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ and ‘Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow’ or ‘Naruto Movie 1: Dai Katsugeki!! Yuki Hime Shinobu Houjou Dattebayo!’ back to back. The plot revolves around Team 7 as they try to prevent the kidnapping of actress Yukie Fujikaze. This was still when Naruto and Sasuke were friends like Asta and Yuno, and things hadn’t devolved into bitter enmity between them.

