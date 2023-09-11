8 Anime Like Gamera: Rebirth You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Gamera: Rebirth’ is a science-fiction anime directed by Hiroyuki Seshita. The show follows elementary school students whose ordinary lives get turned upside down after the world gets attacked by mysterious monsters. These Kaijus savor human flesh and relentlessly wreak havoc on the human world. The clueless teenagers eventually find some protection under the watchful eyes of a humanitarian organization that has been secretly studying these monsters for decades. However, the truth behind the Kaijus is far more complicated than it appears and the innocent teenagers soon learn that they are mere pawns in a dangerous conspiracy.

The captivating tale of ordinary teenagers fighting for self-preservation has gripped the attention of countless people across the globe. People who love the series would probably wish to watch other similar shows. Here’s a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can catch most of these anime similar to Netflix’s ‘Gamera: Rebirth’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

8. Skull Island (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Skull Island’ is an anime-influenced adventure television series written by Brian Duffield. The show follows a group of explorers on a mission to rescue a girl named Annie from the ocean. As they set out to do so, they also unexpectedly get shipwrecked on the dangerous Skull Island and are forced to face it many dangers. Although they try their best to survive, the explorers are shocked to learn that the island is inhabited by gigantic beasts that pose a threat to their well-being at every turn.

The story of human self-preservation against terrifying monsters will definitely intrigue fans of ‘Gamera: Rebirth.’ Therefore, we recommend those who love anime to add Netflix’s ‘Skull Island’ to their watchlist.

7. SSSS.Gridman (2018)

Yuuta Hibiki’s life takes an unexpected turn when he awakens with no memories and is suddenly introduced to a robot named Hyper Agent Gridman. To his astonishment, he learns that the world is under threat of being destroyed by terrifying Kaijus and he needs to play a crucial role in saving it. As he gets merged with Gridman, Hibiki and his friends are thrown into an intense battle for survival against giant monsters that are wreaking havoc everywhere they go. The obvious similarities in the premise of Netflix’s ‘Gamera: Rebirth’ and ‘SSSS.Gridman’ make the latter an entertaining watch for the fans of the former.

6. Gunbuster 2 (2004 – 2006)

Nono is an ordinary girl who lives in a remote Martian town. Humanity has been fighting an endless war against Space Monsters in this universe and their only hope is a group of elite space pilots known as the Topless who possess special powers. Nono is a huge fan of one such legendary pilot named Nono-Riri and desperately wants to follow in her footsteps. Despite her humble beginnings, she puts everything on the line for her far-fetched dreams that pit her against terrifying Space monsters and their dark secrets. ‘Gunbuster 2’ recounts a similar story of struggle against dangerous Kaijus that fans have watched in ‘Gamera: Rebirth.’ In case you like the former, then there is a good chance that you will find the former entertaining as well.

5. Darling in the Franxx (2017)

Human history took an unprecedented turn a long time ago when giant beasts known as Klaxosaurs almost pushed the entire race to extinction. The survivors managed to rebuild human society and developed FranXX- pilot giant mechas that act as the only weapon effective against the dangerous monsters. In the present time, people now live in Plantations, which are huge fortress cities, and the children from a young age are taught to operate the FranXX. ‘Darling in the Franxx’ may have a few differences in the premise with ‘Gamera: Rebirth,’ it is still a great watch for people who are looking for action-packed monster anime that is full of unexpected twists and turns.

4. Knights of Sidonia (2014 – 2015)

When the alien race Gauna attacked Earth, they managed to destroy it to the point that survivors had to flee the planet on giant ships. Unfortunately, these Space Kaijus were not satisfied with their efforts as they set out to erase even the remaining remnants of the human race from the universe and pursued the seeds ships relentlessly. Many years after the initial attack on Earth, Gauna finally found the seed ship Sidonia.

As they set out to destroy it as well, Nagate Tanikaze along with his comrades Shizuka Hoshijiro, Izana Shinatose, and Yuhata Midorikawa were entrusted with the responsibility to defend one of humanity’s last bastions. ‘Knights of Sidonia’ puts the human race in a similar struggle for survival as in ‘Gamera: Rebirth. The action-packed series is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys monster anime, so we recommend ‘Gamera: Rebirth’ fans to add it to their watchlist as well.

3. Pacific Rim: The Black (2021 – 2022)

A continuation of the Pacific Rim movies, ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ is an action mecha anime developed by Greg Johnson and Craig Kyle. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the show recounts the story of teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley Travis, who learn that terrifying monsters known as Kaijus have turned the Australian continent into an uninhabitable wasteland. They luckily find a working mecha named Jaeger and decide to use it in their quest to find their parents and learn the truth behind the strange Kaiju attack. ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ is an ideal show for people who like ‘Gamera: Rebirth.’ Therefore, we recommend our readers to give it a try if they are looking for a similar show.

2. Godzilla Singular Point (2021)

Engineer Yun Arikawa visits an abandoned house to investigate mysterious events around the same time when Mie Kamino looks at inexplicable signals registered in Misakioku. Although completely clueless about each other’s work, both of them arrive at similar conclusions that set them on a path to uncover the dark mysteries of their world. Like ‘Gamera: Rebirth,’ Netflix’s ‘Godzilla Singular Point’ focuses on a direct confrontation between classical Japanese monsters that threatens to put the lives of countless innocent people at risk. In case you enjoyed the action-packed fight scenes in the former, then you will surely enjoy the latter as well.

1. Nobunagun (2014)

Masato Hisa’s ‘Nobunagun’ is a science fiction action series that follows the seemingly ordinary high schooler named Shio Ogura, who is mysteriously targeted by dangerous monsters while on her school trip to Taiwan. The government agency DOGOO sends its agents called the E-Gene Holders to save her. These people rely on weapons that draw their strength from the spirits of historical figures. Although Shio looks like any other average teenager, she soon awakens the soul of Oda Nobunaga in a moment of crisis and realizes that she is also an E-Gene Holder. ‘Gamera: Rebirth’ fans who love an action-packed monster anime will definitely find Masato Hisa’s ‘Nobunagun’ quite interesting as it recounts a story of a similar theme.

