The sixth episode of ‘911’ season 4 is all about the team tackling a long series of calls and subsequent missions because of the unfortunate curse of the “jinx” word. On top of that, an impostor is messing with the crew. If you want to know more about it, you can read the recap section at the end. But for now, let us take a look at the details of ‘911’ season 4 episode 7!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘911’ season 4 episode 7 is scheduled to release on March 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes dropping on Mondays.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7?

Fans can watch ‘911’ season 4 episode 7 on Fox by tuning in at the timeslot mentioned above. Alternatively, you can stream the episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. The episodes are also available on DirecTV, iTunes, and Hulu, in case the other options are not feasible. You can also purchase individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime. Season 4 of the show is additionally available on Fubo TV.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘911’ season 4 episode 7 is titled ‘There Goes the Neighborhood,’ where we will witness a man getting pinned under a Humvee. There will be a garage band rocking out too hard, which might somehow affect the crew. Michael will notice strange behavior at a nearby apartment. Hen’s mother will unexpectedly arrive and announce that she is moving to Los Angeles. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

In this episode titled ‘Jinx,’ Buck is certain about letting of his past and starts afresh, but becomes a victim of the unforgiving curse of the “jinx.” He speaks to the probie who mutters the word “quiet:” the term that supposedly brings bad luck. According to the group, uttering the word initiates a string of calls, all of which turns out to be alarmingly urgent. Eddie finds it hard to believe, but soon enough, they end up picking thirty-six calls and are left exhausted in the process. Their bad luck does not even stop there.

As the firefighters are out saving the day, a live power pole falls on their truck. The team then call for emergency rescue. The power of the jinx is hence, truly indomitable. During one of his missions, Eddie chances upon a man from the 147 station house, who helps him douse a fire. But he soon disappears. They also find out that the real station house was destroyed in a landslide, and the guy is an imposter named Ryan, who again turns up at a supposed gas leak.

Soon, the team discovers it to be a hoax. Ryan then slyly drives away with their engine. Eddie radios the vehicle from the ambulance. He talks to the conman and tricks him into stepping out of the truck. The imposter is finally arrested, and the team gets their ride back. Bobby believes that the fake firefighter actually wanted to be a hero. But after watching Athena in action, Ryan declares that he wants to be a cop.

