Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, A24’s ‘A Different Man’ is a surreal psychological drama set in New York, centering on Edward (Sebastian Stan), a struggling actor with neurofibromatosis. He undergoes experimental treatment and is cured of his condition, shedding his former identity along with his visage. When Edward’s erstwhile neighbor (Renate Reinsve), who is also his crush, writes a play about his past self, Oswald (Adam Pearson), a confident and charming personality with neurofibromatosis, takes on the lead role.

Seeing Oswald gradually take over the role based on and meant for him, Edward becomes obsessed with Oswald, leading to a downward spiral that challenges his perception and takes over his new life. The A24 film unfolds around the New York City black box theaters, apartments, and parks, creating a gritty backdrop fitting the show’s dark tone and surrealism.

Where Was A Different Man Filmed?

‘A Different Man’ was filmed on location in New York City, New York. Principal photography was carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, beginning in July 2022 and wrapping up after 22 days in early August. In addition to the challenges of shooting during the pandemic, the team also had to coordinate the window of time available for shooting between the three lead actors, Stan, Reinsve, and Pearson, who could only meet for a day of rehearsal in pre-production. Preparing for the role with heavy prosthetic makeup, Stan immersed himself in the character of Edward, even walking around the streets of New York to get a sense of how people would react to him.

New York City, New York

Filming for ‘A Different Man’ was carried out in New York City, particularly in Brooklyn and Manhattan. While writing the film, Schimberg imagined recreating New York’s environment by shooting in Toronto or Albuquerque. However, A24 managed to make arrangements for a location shoot around NYC locales, allowing the team to capture authentic backgrounds with the architectural and atmospheric details Schimberg had envisioned. With the shoot being carried out in NYC, the production team ventured to Manhattan to tape exterior and apartment sequences. These included shooting along West 89th Street, which has some of the residential complexes, apartments, and brownstones featured in the film.

The street in Upper West Side Manhattan is home to The Bellguard, an apartment building on 216 West, which was used to shoot interior apartment sequences for ‘A Different Man.’ The team shot scenes of Oswald playing at a park while being stalked by Edward at Riverside Park, a serene green space along the Hudson River on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The Holiday Cocktail Lounge, situated at 75 St Marks Place, is one of the bars seen in the film. With over a century of history behind it, the establishment is known for its nostalgic decor and intimate atmosphere. The watering hole has a history leading back to the end of Prohibition, and it preserves parts of its past, including a wooden phone booth.

The residential complex at 189 East 3rd Street in Manhattan served as another filming location for ‘A Different Man.’ The team settled on The Wild Project Theater to shoot the small theater interior seen in the movie. Located on 195 East 3rd Street in Manhattan’s East Village, the 89-seat space has a reputation for hosting innovative plays and avant-garde performances. The film team also set up shop in Brooklyn, heading to the 6-story commercial building on 81 Court Street built in 1920. Brooklyn’s Court Street provided a less polished urban landscape, contributing to the gritty, introspective New York City environment created for the movie.

The Public Theater, an iconic institution in the East Village, also features in ‘A Different Man.’ Situated on 425 Lafayette Street, the theater has several studio spaces available for rental in addition to its theater venue. When shooting the fight sequence between Edward and Oswald, the team faced a unique challenge for their shoot. As part of the set’s ceiling and lights were rigged to fall on the actors during the fight scene, the team wanted to get the shot right in the first take.

Additionally, Stan and Pearson did not have the opportunity to rehearse the fight in advance because of the aforementioned scheduling reasons. Pearson also confessed to feeling excited but anxious about brawling with Stan, given his imposing persona as the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ultimately, they managed to capture the chaos and emotional turmoil of the scene with their first take, which is featured in the final cut of the movie.

