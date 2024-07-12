Do the Actors Sing Their Own Songs in Descendants: The Rise of Red?

Disney+’s ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ takes the audience on a music-filled journey through the magical lands of fairy tales we’ve heard growing up. The film presents a different take on these tales by presenting them not from the perspective of the characters who have taken center stage as heroes of the story for so long. Instead, the focus shifts to the people who have been carved out as villains, and we focus on the lives of their kids who have had to live under the shadow of their parents’ ill reputations. However, as they explore their identity, they start to wonder if they are the rotten ones of the bunch, and all of this happens with grand musical numbers, which, interestingly, most actors sing for themselves. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Entire Main Cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red Sings in the Movie

Songs are an important part of the ‘Descendants’ universe. They don’t just add more color and flavor to the scene, but they also act as inner monologues of the characters who are far more complicated than the good guys and much more difficult to understand. Each song is tailored according to the characters it focuses on, allowing the audience to enter their state of mind without having them drone on about their feelings. Due to this, singing is just as important as acting in the musical world of Auradon, and almost all actors in the franchise come prepared for this part of the job.

‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ features several songs that range from introductory to villainy to celebratory to charting a character’s moment of realization. Almost all the songs were brought to life by the actors whose character is in focus. So, when we meet Red for the first time and witness her parkouring across Wonderland and singing a song, it is actress Kylie Cantrall singing it. She has also lent her voice to other songs in the movie, like “Love Ain’t It” alongside Rita Ora and “Flight of Our Lives” alongside co-star Malia Baker, who plays Chloe. Brady sings songs like “So This is Love” and “Love Ain’t It.” Similarly, the supporting actors, like Uliana, Hook, Morgie, and Maleficent, played by Dara Renee, Anthony Pyatt, and Joshua Colley, among others, also sing their own songs, particularly their parts in “Perfect Revenge.” You can listen to the entire album here.

Actors being singers is nothing new in Disney’s world as the stories often have songs, and actors usually sing their parts themselves. The previous ‘Descendants’ movies also had almost all characters, especially the leads, like Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson, singing their own songs. Considering how much singing is a part of their performances, it is no surprise that Disney actors often make a name for themselves as successful singers. With the singing prowess of the young actors in ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ in full display, we can expect these young actors to chart a similar path in the future.

