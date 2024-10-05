Ada Haradine: What Happened to Her? How Did She Die?

Ada Haradine, a mother of two from Elkhart, Indiana, was last seen at her home on May 8, 1985. Earlier that day, her niece had visited, but when her younger son returned from school, Ada was nowhere to be found. By the evening, her family grew concerned and reported her missing. Three years later, Ada’s remains were discovered in Union, Michigan, only 20 miles from her home. The podcast episode of ‘The Deck Investigates’ Season 2 delves into the details of Ada’s life and the circumstances surrounding her tragic murder.

Ada Haradine Immigrated from Germany With Her Parents

Ada Van Loo was born in 1944 in Germany, but her family immigrated to the United States shortly after. From a young age, she exhibited a bright and independent spirit, and as she grew older, she expressed a desire to work. Her family supported her ambitions, and she soon found full-time employment at a lodge, where she met Carl Edwin “Ed” Haradine Jr. The two fell in love, and Ada dreamed of building a life and family with him. In 1965, the couple tied the knot.

The young couple settled in Elkhart, Indiana, where Ada began working as a teacher’s aide at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School. Her husband, Ed, also found success with his business, Carlton Manufacturing Inc., which specialized in upholstered furniture and gained significant traction. The family thrived financially, and with the birth of their two sons, Greg and Jeff, their lives felt complete. By 1985, Greg had gone off to college, and Ada’s days were filled with the love and support of friends and family who cared deeply for her.

Ada Haradine’s Younger Son Did Not See Her in the House

On May 8, 1985, Ada had plans to meet a friend in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but decided to cancel when she learned there was a Mother’s Day function at Jeff’s school. After attending the event, she returned home while Jeff went back to his classes. Later, Ada went to the Elkhart YMCA with her niece, Susan, who was in town for job interviews. They spent some time together and returned home by 1:30 p.m. Around 3:00 p.m., a neighbor reported seeing Ada in her backyard, but by 3:20 p.m., when Jeff returned from school, she was nowhere to be found.

Greg rushed home to support his family, and by 7:30 p.m., they filed a missing person report for Ada. The police search continued until May 12, 1988, when a group of mushroom hunters in Cass County, Michigan, discovered human remains. Authorities arrived quickly, and through dental records, they identified the remains as Ada’s. Several bones, including her jaw, were broken, leading investigators to believe she had suffered a violent assault. The cause of her death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

The Police Suspected Ada’s Killer Was Someone She Knew

When Ada was reported missing, it was clear that she had not left willingly. All of her personal items, including her cards and car, were still at the house. There were no signs of forced entry, nor were there any tire marks in the driveway to suggest an outside visitor had entered. However, Ada’s niece, Susan, recalled that while they were at home, both of them heard a strange, unidentifiable noise. It was so loud and distinct that they got up to investigate but found nothing. The police theorized that someone may have broken into the house while no one was home and attacked Ada after finding her alone.

Another neighbor mentioned that around 3:10 p.m. on the day Ada disappeared, they saw her speaking to a man who appeared to be a stranger. The man was described as being around 45-50 years old, about 6 feet tall, and well-dressed. Since Ada’s house was undergoing construction, the neighbor didn’t think much of it, as people were frequently coming and going. The police publicized this sighting in the media and received numerous tips, including reports of someone resembling Ada being seen in Las Vegas, but none of these leads resulted in significant breakthroughs.

Given the location of Ada’s remains, the police were unable to determine whether she was killed at the scene or if her body had been left there after the murder. However, they largely believed she was attacked by someone she knew. The family, especially Ada’s two sons, continued to fight for justice even after Ed Haradine passed away in 1993. In 2013, a group of investigators revisited the case to take a fresh look. The police still suspect the strange noise heard in the house that day is connected to her murder. Although they are closely watching a few individuals, no details have been released. Ada’s case remains open, and authorities hope for answers soon.

