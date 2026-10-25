Who is Adele? Who Plays Her in Lupin?

Life still has many surprises for Assane Diop in the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Lupin.’ The season begins with him ready to return to his life as a free man after spending four years in prison for his crimes. However, a copycat emerges, claiming to be Lupin and forcing Assane to jump back into the game. This imitator turns out to be a girl named Adele Kapoor. She reveals she is Lupin’s fan, but soon, it turns out that this is not the only reason why she has been so keen on making him come back to the profession he swore he had given up. As Assane delves into her past and secrets, a surprising picture emerges, leading him to make choices with far-reaching consequences. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Laika Blanc Francard Ushers in a New Era of Lupin

Laika Blanc Francard plays the role of Adele Kapoor in the fourth season of ‘Lupin.’ The Parisian actress is best known for playing Sylvie in AMC’s zombie horror drama series, ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.’ She started her acting journey in 2021 with a small role in the drama film ‘My Night.’ She also appeared in short films like ‘Amok’ and ‘Poupées de chair.’ However, it was he role as Vivi in ‘Reign Supreme,’ the 2022 drama series about the advent of rap and hip hop in France, that put her on the map as an emerging talent. Since then, she has had a supporting role in the drama film, ‘Cassandre.’ She has worked on a short film called ‘Moutons’ and played a major role in the thriller series ‘Stalk.’

Francard is also slated to appear as Georgina D’Angelo in the modern-day retelling of ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’ With the role of Adele in ‘Lupin,’ the young actress adds another major project to her portfolio. Her character takes many twists and turns by the end of the season, showcasing different layers of a very complex character. In the beginning, Adele is found to be a very good copycat who aims to establish herself as the new Lupin. She seems to be as ruthless as she is cunning, which is a very dangerous combo for someone as smart and resourceful a thief as she is. Then, she reveals her desire to work with Assane, but it’s not just because she admires him.

Halfway through the season, it comes to light that Adele is actually the daughter of Juliette and Assane. Neither knew about her because Pellegrini had her sent away to London, where a family adopted her from an orphanage. Juliette was told her baby was stillborn, and she decided not to relay this information to Assane. Now, Adele has come looking for them, and, apart from her parents, she also has eyes on a treasure believed to exist only in myths. Francard deftly brings out the different sides of Adele. Be it the prodigious thief or a young woman wishing to reconnect with her birth parents, the character’s many-faceted nature finds a perfect vessel in the promising young actress.

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