AHS 13: Does Satan Die? How do the Witches Defeat Him?

The finale of FX’s ‘AHS: 13‘ throws one curveball after another at the characters, as well-laid plans and intentions change drastically. At the beginning of the season, we meet the mysterious Mr. Nas, who is eventually confirmed to be Satan. It turns out he has taken human form to win a bet against God, and with each turn, it looks like he is getting closer to winning. The only ones who can stop him are the witches led by Cordelia Goode. They are ready to do whatever it takes to stop him. However, it soon becomes clear that they cannot kill Satan in the conventional sense of the term. So, they have to get creative. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mallory Finds a Way to Deal With the Devil

Satan is credited with being the one responsible for all the pain, war, and chaos on Earth. The witches believe that evil comes from him, and if he is gone, the world will be a much better place. However, it is not easy to kill the Devil. So, when the witches discover that he is on Earth in a very fragile mortal form of Mr. Nas, they jump at the chance to kill him, or at least trap him so that he cannot create more havoc in the world. They fail in their mission in the penultimate episode, but then Satan decides he is bored with the current game and drops it altogether. Having come so close to winning the bet that would have made him the master of Earth, he realizes that that’s not what he really wants.

It would be hellish for him to take charge of humans. What he really wants is to keep tormenting them. So, believing he has won anyway, he walks away. He thinks that now that he is not ready to take over the world, the witches will not bother with him anymore. However, Cordelia and Mallory’s minds are set on the goal of eradicating him and evil from the Earth. Since they couldn’t find the answers in the current timeline, Mallory wonders if the answer is elsewhere. She goes back in time to Salem, where she saves and helps the witches, who give her a new spell. This spell was otherwise lost in their timeline, but now that Mallory has learned it, she knows exactly what to do.

Mallory reveals the spell will trap Satan into a physical thing. She cites the example of Dorian Gray, who used a similar spell to trap his soul in a painting so he would never grow old. Now, they can use the same magic on Satan, who has a soul which he received when he fell from Heaven. However, this is powerful magic, and it requires a great sacrifice. This is where Ben comes in. His position as the 13th son of Satan gives him the kind of spunk they are looking for to solidify their spell. He hesitates at first because he has only recently become a father and is reluctant to let go of his happy ending. Still, Cordelia reminds him that the world would be a worse place if Satan continues to exist, and asks if that is where he wants to raise his daughter.

The Dorian Gray Maneuver Traps Satan

Eventually, Ben decides to give his life in service of the world. While he, Cordelia, and Mallory are still discussing the details, Satan shows up. In any other situation, the witches would have been no match against Satan, but two Supremes are powerful enough to hold him down while Ben kills himself. The moment he dies, the spell works. Satan’s soul comes out of his body, and the witches trap it inside the Last Supper, where he materializes as Judas, the 13th guest. The reason they chose the painting is that they know Satan’s vanity has pushed him to desire admiration.

The reason he takes a handsome form is that he wants to be perceived for his beauty. He wants the whole world to look at him, and he thrives on this attention. What better place to be admired than the historic painting that has remained popular and relevant over centuries? The witches need to put his soul into an object because that would make it impossible for him to escape (or so they think). And his desire for admiration creates a link between him and the painting, which is also in close proximity. Sure enough, when the spell takes effect, the original Judas vanishes, and we see young Mr. Nas in his place, confirming the spell has worked.

Mallory wonders whether they need to keep watch over the painting for the rest of time, but Cordelia doesn’t think it necessary. She may turn out to be wrong, because technically, Satan’s essence is still out there. At least three of his known descendants, two of whom are his daughters, are known to be walking the Earth. Moreover, when Ben dies and turns into ash, a shadow escapes the pile and vanishes into the fire. Could it be possible that the mark of the Devil in him survived even after Ben was gone? Or could it be Ben’s soul, trying to find a way back to life? In any case, Mallory’s fears don’t seem unfounded. The witches must keep a close eye on the painting, because Satan will eventually come up with a way to escape. And when that happens, the witches will be the first ones to pay the price.

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