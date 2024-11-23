Alastair MacDonald: Where is the Second IVF Baby Now?

In 1978, Jean Purdy, Robert Edwards, and Patrick Steptoe’s laborious research into treating infertility through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments finally resulted in the much-anticipated birth of the first-ever “test-tube baby,” Louise Joy Brown. Ben Taylor’s Netflix film ‘Joy’ chronicles a cinematic adaptation of the same journey centering the nurse, scientist, and surgeon at the narrative’s center. Thus, the film presents the inspirational story of Jean, Robert, Patrick, and their numerous collaborators as they continue their groundbreaking work to fruitful ends despite the widespread criticism they receive for it.

The film’s narrative—which ends with the birth of the titular Lousie Joy Brown—doesn’t explore the story of Alastair MacDonald, the second baby and first baby boy to be born from IVF. Even so, MacDonald is a crucial addition to the history of the medical procedure and remains a part of the cultural conversation around it to this day.

Alastair MacDonald: Scotland’s First IVF Baby was Born in 1979

Grace MacDonald had been trying to have a baby for seven years when—in 1974—she found out she was infertile, reportedly due to ovarian cysts, blocked fallopian tubes, and a lot of adhesions. Nevertheless, she had always believed in the power of hope and the unexpected. As such, when she read in a magazine about Jean Purdy, Robert Edwards, and Patrick Steptoe’s research program into treating infertility, she reached out to their program soon after. Around the mid-1970s, Grace flew out to Oldham from Scotland. However, the taboo nature of the pioneering program compelled her to refrain from sharing the specifics of her treatment with even her parents.

Grace’s IVF treatment began around the same time as Lesley Brown and gave way to successful results by the second cycle of treatments. Consequently, in 1978, she returned to Scotland with the joyous news of her pregnancy. Eventually, as Lesley Brown gave birth to Louise Joy, Grace realized she would be giving birth to the first test-tube baby boy through the intervention of a reporter. Thus, on January 14, 1979, Alastair MacDonald was born. It was only after his birth that Edwards and Steptoe could confirm that IVF was a breakthrough, repeatable treatment.

Initially, Grace didn’t disclose her IVF journey to Alastair or others, wanting her son to have a normal childhood. Still, as the family remained close friends with the pioneers of the IVF treatment program as well as the Browns, it was only a matter of time before Alastair made the discovery. In 1988, when Patrick Steptoe sadly passed away, nine-year-old Alastair saw a tribute to him on the news, which included Robert Edwards—or as the former knew him, Uncle Bob—and his friend, Lousie Brown. Consequently, Alastair came to the conclusion that he was an IVF baby. Even so, his childhood experiences remained wonderfully regular, with only the added goodhearted intrigue on the topic of IVF from his friends.

Alastair MacDonald Mourned The Death of Robert Edwards

Over the years, Alastair and Grace MacDonald maintained their close relationship with Robert Edwards. Reportedly, the former kept in regular contact with the physiologist. Naturally, April 10, 2013, the day when Edwards passed away, was a difficult time for Alastair, alongside his other loved ones.

In a tribute speech Alastair gave for Edwards, he celebrated the physiologist as the greatest scientist the world has ever seen. He said, “Bob was the most selfless, honorable, kind, and decent person you could ever wish to meet. I am extremely privileged to have grown up knowing him as a close family friend. He was always there for me throughout my life and has remained a true inspiration and mentor to me. Bob was and always will remain my hero.”

As per a Progress Educational Trust talk from 2019, which Alastair MacDonald and his mother were a part of, he reportedly wrote a letter to Elizabeth II, the former Queen of the United Kingdon, advocating for Edwards to receive a knighthood. Surely enough, he had received his knighthood, earning the official title of Sir Robert Geoffrey Edwards in 2011. Even today, Alastair continues to keep the legacy of Edwards—as well as his team, including Steptoe and Purdy—alive.

Alastair MacDonald Lives a Private Life

Alastair MacDonald’s name remains burnished in the pages of history as the second baby to be born from an IVF treatment. Nonetheless, outside of the same, he seems to prefer a more private outlook on life. While Alastair often makes public appearances in conversations surrounding IVF and fertility treatments. Likewise, he continues to be friends with Louise Joy Brown, who also remains a part of the same conversations. However, aside from the same, Alastair has no public presence, including no official public social media accounts. Presumably, in his mid-50s, he still lives in Scotland.

