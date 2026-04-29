Where Are Alexander “Sandy” McKellar and Robert McKellar Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Should I Marry a Murderer?,’ the primary focus is on the tragic demise of 63-year-old cyclist, Anthony “Tony” Parsons, in Scotland in 2017. For years, the case remained unsolved until the killer, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, admitted to the crime to his girlfriend, Dr. Caroline Muirhead of Glasgow. His twin brother, Robert McKellar, was also involved in covering up the murder. Later, the authorities conducted a thorough investigation into the brothers with Caroline’s help, who became a key witness and provided incriminating evidence against them.

Alexander “Sandy” McKellar and Robert McKellar Were Involved in the Murder and Burial of Anthony “Tony” Parsons

Born around 1992 to Tom McKellar in the Auch Estate, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar and Robert McKellar were raised in and around the estate, where they were introduced to hunting and shooting animals at an early age. The twins began working on the estate as farmhands and also preyed on birds and deer there. On September 29, 2017, Sandy was driving in an intoxicated state towards the estate with Robert when he hit a 63-year-old cyclist named Anthony “Tony” Parsons with his pickup truck on the A82 between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum. Instead of calling for help, the brothers drove away from the scene and returned in another car.

They placed Tony’s remains in the car and buried them in a shallow grave in a remote area in the Auch Estate. In the following months and years, Sandy and Robert were questioned by the authorities, but they could not connect them to Tony’s disappearance. In the fall of 2020, Sandy met with Glasgow-based pathologist Caroline Muirhead on Tinder. After exchanging a few texts, Sandy invited her over to go on a drive with him across the countryside. By then, he had started his own hunting agency. Not long after Sandy and Caroline began dating, they got engaged. During one of their drives, Sandy confessed to Caroline about Tony’s murder and even took him to the site where his remains were buried.

Sandy’s Girlfriend Worked With the Police to Have Him and His Brother Arrested

Not long after the shocking confession, Caroline informed the authorities about it, and in December 2020, she also secretly marked the burial site with a crushed Red Bull can so as to help the police find Tony’s remains. On December 30, the brothers were brought in for questioning, but Sandy responded with “no comment” to all of the questions. Finally, in January 2021, his remains were discovered, but the twin brothers had no idea that Caroline had been working with the police. They even stayed at her Glasgow home for a while, during which she recorded crucial parts of conversations in which Sandy admitted his involvement in the crime.

By April 2021, despite learning of Caroline’s involvement with the authorities, Sandy and Robert continued hanging out with her. In one of the recorded conversations between Caroline and Sandy, the latter apologizes for getting her involved in the first place. Several months later, on December 1, 2021, Sandy and Robert McKellar were arrested yet again, but this time they were officially and formally charged with the homicide of Anthony “Tony” Parsons.



Alexander “Sandy” and Robert McKellar Are Currently Incarcerated in a Scotland Prison Facility

About one and a half years later, on July 24, 2023, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar and Robert McKellar’s trial commenced. However, when the prosecution’s star witness, Caroline Muirhead, failed to attend the trial, they requested that the judge adjourn for the day. A couple of days later, on July 26, Sandy pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, while Robert pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted to trying to defeat the ends of justice by helping his brother hide and bury the remains. Ultimately, on August 25, 2023, Sandy received a 12-year imprisonment sentence. On the other hand, Robert was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. As of today, the twin brothers are serving their respective sentences at the same or separate prison facilities in Scotland.