Alice Ku: What Happened to Her? Was She Found?

In the episode titled ‘The Gorge’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the primary focus is on the mysterious disappearance of a local tutor in her late 30s, Alice Ku, based in California. She went on a trip to Taiwan in 2019, but never returned home. When her family and loved ones realized she had gone missing, they did everything they could to find her with the help of the Taiwan and California authorities. The investigation uncovered a web of lies and shocking truths that led them to a possible suspect responsible for Alice’s disappearance.

Alice Ku Went Missing During Her Taiwan Trip in November 2019

Born to Weichiao Ku and Pi Lien Kuo, Alice Ku was the youngest of her five siblings. Since her parents were busy with work, her eldest sister, Josephine, used to feed and take care of Alice as a child. Growing up with her other siblings, including brother George and sister Grace, she loved little animals. She and her family relocated to Fiji and San Jose before settling in Los Gatos, California. Passionate about reading, Alice also tried to write a novel in Mandarin. In 2001, she graduated from high school and aspired to open a tutoring center one day. Later in life, she reportedly crossed paths with Harald Herchen through an online escort service. As sparks flew between them, they tied the knot and made their relationship official in the eyes of the law.

At the time, she was a local tutor in Santa Clara County, teaching students in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Cupertino. She lived with her husband on Wright Avenue in Mountain View, California. On November 23, 2019, Alice accompanied Harald for his business trip to Taiwan. A few days later, when one of Alice’s students told her sister, Grace, that she hadn’t been coming to tutoring sessions, the Ku family grew concerned about her safety and whereabouts. On December 9, 2019, the family reported her missing to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, where they believed she had lived. Upon learning that she had moved from there six months earlier, her brother went to her address in Mountain View, where the apartment building manager claimed that she hadn’t been home for several days.

As George spoke with the neighbors, he learned that she lived with her husband, Harald Herchen. It came as a shock to him and the rest of her family, as they were unaware that Alice was married. When Harald was questioned about Alice’s whereabouts, he told George and the authorities that they used to go on business trips together and stay for extra days. According to Harald’s account, he dropped her off at the train station on the morning of November 29, as she planned to visit her parents’ home in Yangmei, near Taipei. He also claimed that he last heard from Alice on November 30 via email. Their initial plan was to head back home on December 1, but Alice allegedly asked him to postpone her return to December 7.

Alice Ku’s Husband Was Suspected to be Involved in Her Disappearance

Harald and Alice then allegedly planned to meet in the airport lounge on December 7. According to him, she didn’t contact him, after which he returned home to California on December 8. The couple’s neighbors also alleged that they frequently had loud arguments about money and that she had threatened to get divorced. As for Alice’s parents, they weren’t even aware that she was married or that she was coming to meet them. As a matter of fact, she never visited her parents, who had no idea that she was in Taiwan. Soon, holes were found in Harald’s story. For instance, the email he claimed that he received from Alice on November 30 was actually sent from the hotel where he had been staying. Moreover, her family found it unusual for her to travel anywhere without her husband, who claimed she used to do so often.

There was no record of Harald trying to contact Alice after her disappearance other than a single voicemail he left for her on December 7. The authorities reviewed the hotel’s check-in records, cellphone records, CCTV footage, and internet records and found that Harald’s statements contained several inconsistencies. In light of the evidence, the authorities theorized that Alice was killed on or before November 29, 2019, and her husband, Harald, was the prime suspect in the case. Thus, on December 28, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Harald Herchen, who was wanted for questioning about his possible involvement in the crime. On January 9, Harald told her brother, George, that he had “spent considerable sums in getting Alice to come back.” However, under oath during a deposition, he claimed he hadn’t even tried to look for her.



Harald Herchen Was Brought to Justice in a Civil Lawsuit

Eventually, Harald Herchen was charged by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office with seven counts of felony perjury in connection with the alleged inconsistent statements he provided regarding Alice Ku’s disappearance. On January 12, 2021, the Ku family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the suspect, with his defense attorney maintaining Harald’s innocence. In a February 8, 2023, email, the attorney wrote, “Plaintiff has no direct evidence — NONE. Plaintiff’s ‘key evidence’ is speculation and conjecture. Harald Herchen had nothing to do with Alice’s disappearance.”

In July 2025, Harald’s civil trial commenced, after two weeks of testimonies from the defendant, Alice’s family members, and other officials. The prosecution accused him of killing Alice Ku at Taroko National Park on November 29, 2019. On July 18, 2025, the jury deliberated for two hours and awarded $23.6 million to Alice’s parents from Harald, who was accused of the crime. After the verdict, George stated, “I’m just overcome with emotions. I’m glad that after five and a half years, justice is finally served.”