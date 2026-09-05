Alisa Earle: Where is Alix Earle’s Mother Now?

Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’ offers a glimpse into the family life of internet personality Alix Earle. In season 1, her mother, Alisa Earle, is also featured, giving audiences a closer look at the relationship between mother and daughter. It touched upon the changes within the family following Alisa and TJ’s separation and how that affects the family dynamic to date. Alisa always came across as a supportive mother. Still, there were instances when the family’s changing dynamics made Alisa feel excluded. She was open with her daughters and never hesitated to have the tough conversations, which smoothed things out quickly.

Alisa Earle Shares a Cordial Relationship With Her Ex-Husband and His Wife

Alisa Moniaci joined Lynn University in 1992, and it was there that she first met Thomas “TJ” Earle. The two eventually married and went on to have two daughters, Alix and Ashtin. Alisa became a stay-at-home mother, but the life she had built with her family changed dramatically in 2008. TJ’s affair with Ashley Dupré became public after photos of the two were published online. Alisa and TJ separated that same year. In the season, Alisa is shown as an important part of both Alix and Ashtin’s lives. She was living with her boyfriend, Todd Galski. Over the years, Alisa and TJ have continued to spend time together as a family. They often gather with their daughters while also being accompanied by their respective partners.

Alisa spoke about how Ashley having children of her own eventually helped improve the relationship between them, although the journey was not without its ups and downs. At one point, when Alisa’s daughters went on a skiing trip with their father and his new family, she called them and admitted that she was feeling left out. Alisa also spoke extensively about her cancer diagnosis and the difficult months that followed as she recovered. Todd also adoringly asked Alix for permission to move in with their mother. When Alisa’s daughters were later diagnosed as carrying the BRCA gene, she took the news particularly hard. She felt responsible because she believed she had passed the gene on to them. Her daughters, however, reassured her that it was not her fault and reminded her that whatever came their way, they would face it together as a family.

Alisa Earle is Recovering From Her Cancer Treatment Today

Alisa has remained a devoted stay-at-home mother and the loudest cheerleader for both of her daughters. She frequently shares their work and proudly celebrates their accomplishments, always making it clear how much she admires the women they have become. She is also very close to her side of the family and often plans girls’ nights that bring her sisters and daughters together. Alisa graduated from Lynn University in 1995 and, in recent years, has also devoted much of her time to philanthropic work, including her association with the C.H.A.S.E for Life Foundation.

She underwent surgery for breast cancer in January 2026 and has since been focused on her recovery. Her longtime partner, Todd Galski, has continued to stand by her and care for her, particularly after he recently moved in with her. It seems like she is using her maiden name again. Like her daughters, Alisa has a fondness for dogs and horses. Throughout her life, she has encouraged her girls to pursue what makes them happy and live on their own terms, much as she has always tried to do herself.

Read More: Esther Salas: Where is Daniel Anderl’s Mother Now?