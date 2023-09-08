Samuel L. Jackson is a name synonymous with charisma and versatility in the world of cinema. The actor embarked on the remarkable journey of his career with his early film roles in ‘Eddie Murphy Raw,’ ‘Coming to America,’ ‘True Romance,’ and ‘Menace II Society.’ Later, his collaborations with director Spike Lee made him a prominent name in the industry. From ‘School Daze’ to ‘Chi-Raq,’ their partnership yielded thought-provoking and memorable performances from the actor.

Yet, it was Jackson’s portrayal of the enigmatic hitman Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino‘s groundbreaking film ‘Pulp Fiction’ that solidified his status as a cinematic legend. The performance earned him an Academy Award nomination. The actor’s portfolio further expanded with his iconic roles as Jedi Mace Windu in the ‘Star Wars’ films and the indomitable Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a career spanning genres and decades, the actor has never failed to impress audiences and is going to continue the streak in his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Samuel L. Jackson!

1. The Kill Room (2023)

Jackson is soon going to be seen in ‘The Kill Room,’ a thriller film that follows a hitman, his boss, and an art dealer who start a money-laundering scheme that goes wrong when the hitman is accidentally turned into an overnight avant-garde sensation. The film stars Uma Thurman as Patrice, the art dealer, Joe Manganiello as Reggie, the hitman, and Jackson as his boss, Gordon. The film is helmed by Nicol Paone, based on a screenplay by Jonathan Jacobson. The cast also includes Maya Hawke, Dree Hemingway, Debi Mazar, Liv Morgan, Larry Pine, and Matthew Maher among others. The film is slated to be released in cinemas on September 29, 2023. You can check out the official trailer here.

2. The Marvels (2023)

Jackson is once again reprising his MCU character Nick Fury in Marvel’s ‘The Marvels,’ a direct sequel to the 2019 superhero film ‘Captain Marvel.’ The film follows three female Marvel superheroes – Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau – who get their powers entangled with each other and have to work together to save the universe.

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau respectively. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, also stars Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Lashana Lynch, and more. The is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 10, 2023. Check out the teaser trailer of the film here.

3. Argylle (2024)

‘Argylle’ is an action thriller film that tells the story of a great spy named Argylle, who is suffering from amnesia and is manipulated into believing that he is a best-selling spy novelist. When his memory returns, he seeks revenge on the Division, the organization he worked for earlier.

The spy film stars an impressive ensemble cast including Jackson, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and Dua Lipa. Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, and Jing Lusi also feature. The Matthew Vaughn directorial is currently in the post-production phase and will have a theatrical release on February 2, 2024, before streaming on Apple TV+ on an undisclosed date.

4. Garfield (2024)

‘Garfield,’ an animated film based on the popular comic strip Cat, is currently in the works. While not much is known about the plot, the comedy film features the voices of Chris Pratt as the titular cat and Jackson as his father, Vic. The voice cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. The film, helmed by Mark Dindal, is currently in the post-production stage and will be released theatrically on May 24, 2024.

5. Damaged (TBA)

‘Damaged’ is a crime film starring Jackson as Chicago detective Dan Lawson, who goes to Scotland to team up with Det. Glen Boyd as the two investigate serial killings in the country. The action film is directed by Terry McDonough and also stars Gianni Capaldi as Det. Glen Boyd, along with John Hannah, Vincent Cassel, Kate Dickie, and Brian McCardie. The project is currently in the post-production phase with no release date attached.

6. The Piano Lesson (TBA)

Based on August Wilson’s eponymous play, ‘The Piano Lesson’ is a drama film focusing on the lives of the Charles family in the aftermath of the Great Depression as they decide what to do with an heirloom, the family piano. Jackson portrays Doaker Charles, the patriarch of the household, while John David Washington appears as his nephew, Boy Willie Charles. Interestingly, Jackson played the role of Boy Willie Charles in the original play in a 1987 production.

The film, also starring Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, Melanie Jeffcoat, and Erykah Badu among others, is currently under post-production. The Malcolm Washington-helmed project is slated to arrive on Netflix. However, its release date hasn’t been announced as of now.

7. The Beast (TBA)

‘The Beast’ is an action thriller film that focuses on the titular presidential limousine, an impenetrable vehicle housing loads of weapons. When the US president gets stranded inside the limousine during a militia coup, he has to learn to control it, while struggling with his inner demons, to save his life, along with the life of Secret Service agent Taft, and the future of the country. Jackson stars as the president alongside ‘The Suicide Squad’ star Joel Kinnaman, who portrays Taft. The film, directed by James Madigan, is currently gearing up for its production.

8. Last Meals (TBA)

Samuel L. Jackson plays a disgraced White House chef named Walter who goes on to prepare meals for prisoners on death row in ‘Last Meals.’ When an inmate named Reed (Boyd Holbrook) goes on a hunger strike, Walter forms an unlikely bond with him. The details of the rest of the cast of the Andrew Levitas directorial have been kept under wraps. The drama film is currently in the pre-production phase with no release date attached.

9. Morris Stokes (TBA)

‘Morris Stokes’ revolves around the aging fixer of an African-American crime family, who has to postpone his retirement plans when his nephew crosses the local boss. The thriller film stars Jackson in the titular role, with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra serving as the directors. Other cast members have not been revealed yet. Although the project was announced in 2020, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning its production.

10. Futha Mucka (TBA)

Jackson teams up with Ryan Reynolds again after ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ and ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ for the animated series ‘Futha Mucka.’ The actor also executive produces the show and voices the character Sam, who is taken care of by Ryan (Reynolds). However, a mishap turns things upside down, turning Sam into the caregiver of Ryan. Created by Brian Kehoe and Jim Kehoe, the show was announced in 2020 with the rest of the cast kept undisclosed. Since then, there haven’t been any further updates and the project is still in the pre-production stage.

11. The Blob (TBA)

‘The Blob’ is a remake of the 1958 sci-fi film of the same name. The thriller film stars Jackson as a biochemistry professor who has to fight an other-worldly predator unleashed from beneath the Earth. The project was announced back in 2015, however, the director and the rest of the cast weren’t revealed at the time.

In 2021, The Hollywood Reporter stated that the producers of the film, Richard Saperstein and Brian Witten, had gotten into a lawsuit with the studio of the original film to retain the rights to the remake, citing that they needed more time to develop the film. Ever since, there have been no further updates regarding the project and the status of the production remains unknown.

