Samuel L. Jackson is synonymous with charisma and versatility in the world of cinema. The actor embarked on the remarkable journey of his career with his early film roles in ‘Eddie Murphy Raw,’ ‘Coming to America,’ ‘True Romance,’ and ‘Menace II Society.’ Later, his collaborations with director Spike Lee made him a prominent name in the industry. From ‘School Daze’ to ‘Chi-Raq,’ their partnership yielded thought-provoking and memorable performances from the actor.

Yet, Jackson’s portrayal of the enigmatic hitman Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s groundbreaking film ‘Pulp Fiction’ solidified his status as a cinematic legend. The performance earned him an Academy Award nomination. The actor’s portfolio further expanded with his iconic roles as Jedi Mace Windu in the ‘Star Wars’ films and the indomitable Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a career spanning genres and decades, the actor has never failed to impress audiences and will continue the streak in his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Samuel L. Jackson!

1. The Beast (October 2026)

‘The Beast’ is an independent action thriller film that focuses on the titular presidential limousine, an impenetrable vehicle housing loads of weapons. When the US president gets stranded inside the limousine during a militia coup, he has to learn to control it while struggling with his inner demons to save his life, along with the life of Secret Service agent Taft and the future of the country. Jackson stars as the president alongside ‘The Suicide Squad’ star Joel Kinnaman, who portrays Taft. Guy Burnet is also in the film as the main adversary to the President. Umair Aleem wrote the script. The film is directed by Renny Harlin. It has completed post-production and will be released in October 2026.

2. Tulsa King Season 4 (2026)

Filming of ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 has wrapped. Flula Borg has been cast in a recurring role as the season’s antagonist, Bradley Van Heusen, a tech billionaire whose arrival will put him directly in the path of Dwight Manfredi and his crew. The rest of the cast includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, Chris Caldovino, and McKenna Quigley Harrington, as well as Sylvester Stallone, Dana Delany, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, and Annabella Sciorra. Gretchen Mol has also been cast and will play Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician. A 2026 release date is awaited.

3. The Great Beyond (October 1, 2027)

Samuel L. Jackson is rumored to star in an upcoming Warner Bros. movie titled ‘The Great Beyond,’ from director J.J. Abrams. He will join a cast that includes Glen Powell, Emma Mackey, Jenna Ortega, Merritt Wever, and Sophie Okonedo. Abrams has written the script, which centers on a young, newlywed couple struggling to survive against a supernatural entity. ‘The Great Beyond’ has completed post-production and will be released on October 1, 2027.

4. Frisco King (2027)

Jackson will star in Taylor Sheridan’s next drama series, ‘Frisco King,’ a spinoff of his Paramount+ series ‘Tulsa King.’ The show follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson), who befriends Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) during a 10-year stint in federal prison. He is subsequently sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to kill Dwight. Inspired by what Dwight has done in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities that second chances bring, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned 40 years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends and to take control of the city. In so doing, he locks horns with his former employers in New York and makes himself vulnerable to old enemies, both criminals and cops. Stallone will also star in ‘Frisco King,’ which is undergoing post-production. The show will arrive in 2027.

5. Incredibles 3 (June 16, 2028)

Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated animated movie ‘Incredibles 3’ is currently in production. Peter Sohn is directing, based on a script by Brad Bird. The story is set weeks after the previous film. Violet and Dash seek independence from their parents while Jack-Jack’s powers spiral out of control. The family must unite to face a supervillain whose abilities surpass those of all of them. The voice cast includes Jackson as Frozone, Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible, Holly Hunter as Helen Parr/Elastagirl, Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr, Huck Milner as Dash Parr, and Brad Bird as Edna ‘E’ Mode, all of whom are returning for their respective roles for the third time. The movie will be released on June 16, 2028.

6. Man of War (TBA)

Tim Story has roped in Jackson for his next Western action drama, ‘Man of War,’ backed by Paramount. The story, penned by Sheldon Turner, follows a decorated general who retires to his Georgia hometown following his wife’s passing, only to discover a community ravaged by greed and prejudice. A trained military personnel, he confronts the corrupt forces destroying his beloved town. Currently in pre-production, ‘Man of War’ awaits a production window and a release date.

7. Morris Stokes (TBA)

Jackson will star in the hitman thriller ‘Morris Stokes’ alongside Daveed Diggs. To be directed by Ernest R. Dickerson and based on a script by Matthew Stone, the movie centers on Morris Stokes (Jackson), an aging fixer for an African American crime family. When his nephew, Leslie (Diggs), is implicated in stealing the mob’s earnings, Morris gets a call from his old boss. He is thereby forced to get back into action and negotiate one last job: he has the weekend to help Leslie recover the stolen money or kill the kid. What complicates things is that Leslie is about to be a father. Currently in its pre-production stage, the film awaits details regarding the rest of the cast and release.

8. Head Games (TBA)

Jackson will be starring alongside Henry Golding for an upcoming mind-bending corporate sci-fi spy thriller titled ‘Head Games.’ To be directed by Anthony Mandler and based on a script by Colin Liddle, the film will follow Jacob (Golding), a spy who poses as a personal chef of Graham (Jackson), the founder of a neuroprosthetics firm, whose invention Jacob intends to steal by infiltrating his villa. However, things get tense with time as mind games unfold between Jacob and Graham. The film is in its pre-production and is expected to go into production soon. No other cast member has been revealed yet. Further details about the release are awaited.

9. Futha Mucka (TBA)

Jackson teams up with Ryan Reynolds again after ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ and ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ for the animated series ‘Futha Mucka.’ The actor is also executive producing the show and voicing the character Sam, who is taken care of by Ryan (Reynolds). However, a mishap turns things upside down, turning Sam into Ryan’s caregiver. Created by Brian Kehoe and Jim Kehoe, the show was announced in 2020, with the rest of the cast kept undisclosed. Since then, there haven’t been any further updates, and the project is still in the pre-production stage.

10. The Honest Liar (TBA)

Samuel L. Jackson will star alongside Andra Day and Edgar Ramirez in ‘The Honest Liar,’ an action-comedy. The plot centers on Award-winning actor Nick DeFranco (Jackson), who faces jail time after falling for an undercover sting operation. Impressed by his acting skills, the police captain offers him probation in exchange for teaching his police team to act like real dealers. Written and directed by Wayne Kramer, the movie is in its pre-production stage.

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