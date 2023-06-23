All the Real Restaurants in The Bear Season 2, Explained

Created by Christopher Storer, Hulu’s ‘The Bear‘ is a comedy-drama series that follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a celebrated Chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago. Carmy takes over his deceased brother’s failing restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. In the second season, Carmy and Sydney try to turn the restaurant into a fine-dining experience, leading Syndey on a journey across Chicago’s finest food spots in search of inspiration. If you are looking for details about all the real-life restaurants in ‘The Bear’ season 2, here is everything you need to know!

8. Kasama

In the third episode, Sydney visits Kasama, a Filipino restaurant, searching for inspiration. It was started by husband and wife chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon in 2020. It is the first Filipino restaurant to receive a Michelin star status. Kasama is located at 1001 North Winchester Avenue in Chicago. The restaurant is operational from Wednesday to Sunday and also houses its own bakery. Its tasting menu costs $235.

7. The Publican and Publican Quality Meats

The Publican and Publican Quality Meats are among the restaurant Sydney visits in episode 3. Both restaurants are located in Fulton Market, Chicago. While The Publican has a seafood & pork-focused menu, Publican Quality Meats is an American cafe offering charcuterie, pastries & sandwiches. The One Off Hospitality Group owns both properties and Chef Paul Kahan reportedly looks after their menus.

6. Margie’s Candies

During her trip through Chicago, Sydney also stops for some dessert at Margie’s Candies. It is the name of two popular confectioneries on the north side of Chicago. The Poulos family owns both properties, and the original Margie’s Candies was founded in 1921 by Peter George Poulos, a Greek immigrant. It is located on Western Avenue in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood. The second Margie’s Candies was opened in 2005 in the North Center neighborhood of Chicago. With a long menu of ice creams and a variety of candy offerings, Margie’s Candies has written itself into Chicago’s food culture and history.

5. The Violet Hour

Sydney’s search for inspiration sees her stopping at The Violet Hour, a stylish bar situated at 1520 North Damen Avenue in Chicago. Its menu mostly comprises creative cocktails and unique small bites fit for a modern bar. It is also a part of the One Off Hospitality Group. The Violet Hour was opened in 2007 and is considered a pioneer in Chicago’s craft cocktail movement. Head Mixologist Toby Maloney leads its cocktail program.

4. Big Star

The next stop on Sydney’s inspiration search trip is Big Star, a Mexican restaurant located a few shops down from The Violet Hour on North Damen Avenue in Wicker Park. Described as a funky hangout, Big Star is defined by its Mexican street food and drinks menu. However, its lively atmosphere and interiors are also drawing factors that pull the crowd. A second property under the Big Star name is located at 3640 N Clark Street in Wrigleyville. The menu for the Big Star restaurants is curated by Chef Paul Kahan and Culinary Director Chris Miller.

3. Dove’s Luncheonette

The third restaurant to feature in the series, also located on North Damen Avenue and owned by the One Off Hospitality Group, is Dove’s Luncheonette. It is known for its retro interiors and Southern-inspired Mexican cuisine. The restaurant is operational between 9 am and 3 pm from Sunday to Thursday. On Fridays, it serves from 9 am to 6 pm and closes at 4 pm on Saturdays. It is owned and operated by Chef de Cuisine Dennis Bernard

2. Pizza Lobo

Pizza Lobo is one of the most popular pizza spots in Chicago, serving special New York-inspired thin-crust pizzas along with craft beers. It currently has two operational restaurants in the city, with one located at 3000 West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square and the other at 5457 North Clark Street in Andersonville, Chicago. The Logan Square property was opened in 2020, while the Andersonville property is fairly new, opening its doors to customers only in February 2023. Dan Snowden, Matt Eisler, and Kevin Heisner are the brains behind the pizza tavern.

1. Avec

Arguably the most high-profile restaurant Sydney visits in the episode is Avec (stylized as avec). It is located at 615 West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. A second property is located at 141 West Erie Street in the River North area. It is a Michelin-star restaurant primarily known for its infusion of Mediterranean flavors into classic and innovative modern recipes. Avec West Loop was opened in 2003, and both restaurants are owned by One Off Hospitality. Moreover, Donnie Madia, one of the main faces of One Off Hospitality, makes a cameo appearance in the third episode giving Sydney words of advice at Avec.

Read More: All the Cameos in The Bear Season 2, Explained