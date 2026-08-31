Angelina Jolie isn’t just a name; she’s an era in Hollywood. Born amidst the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles, California, in 1975, she didn’t just inherit the legacy of her actor parents but carved her own niche with unparalleled finesse. From her Oscar-winning portrayal in ‘Girl, Interrupted‘ to her iconic role as the adventurous archaeologist in the ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ series, Jolie has showcased her versatility time and again. But Angelina Jolie isn’t just about the silver screen. Her heart beats for the world.

As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), she’s been the voice for countless souls seeking refuge and hope. Her directorial ventures echo her depth, and her choices as a producer reflect her commitment to meaningful cinema. With every role, she seems to be asking one question: “What’s next?” And honestly, we’re all ears and eyes. So, for those who’ve been on the Jolie journey or are just about to hop on, here’s a sneak peek into the upcoming chapters of Angelina Jolie’s cinematic saga.

1. Anxious People (TBA)

Jolie will star alongside Aimee Lou Wood in Marc Forster’s comedy drama ‘Anxious People,’ based on Fredrik Backman’s eponymous novel. David Magee adapted the screenplay. The movie is set during a holiday open house and follows a banker and other strangers who an amateur criminal takes hostage after the latter’s plans go awry. As the panic rises, unexpected connections take shape and hidden truths among the unlikely group come to the surface. The cast also includes Carol Kane, Jason Segel, Lennie James, Joanna Scanlan, and Jessica Gunning. The movie is in post-production and will be released in Germany on November 26, 2026. A US release date is awaited.

2. Sunny (TBA)

Jolie, Mary Stuart Masterson, Charlie Plummer, Method Man, and John Cenatiempo will star in Eva Sørhaug’s crime thriller movie ‘Sunny.’ The story is written by Eva Sørhaug and William Day Frank, with the latter penning the screenplay. The plot centers on a female gangster who fights to protect her sons and herself from an abusive drug kingpin, but when a devastating event occurs, she only has a matter of hours to plot their permanent escape. The cast also includes Jonny Lee Miller, Jason Schmidt, and Aidan Gillen. Post-production is reportedly underway.

3. The Initiative (TBA)

Jolie will feature in Doug Liman’s action thriller movie ‘The Initiative.’ F. Scott Frazier wrote the screenplay. The story focuses on a rookie spy who joins the team of a mysterious operative known for her unorthodox methods, leaving him to question her true motives as their dangerous missions blur the lines between duty and survival. Filming was supposed to begin in early 2026, but more details are awaited.

4. Maleficent 3 (TBA)

‘Maleficent 3’ is an upcoming fantasy film continuing the captivating story of the iconic Disney villain. While the specific plot, written by Linda Woolverton, remains under wraps, the film promises to dig deeper into the complex relationship between Maleficent and Princess Aurora, exploring the themes of love, betrayal, and the blurred lines between good and evil. Angelina Jolie reprises her role as Maleficent, bringing her signature blend of grace and intensity to the screen.

Joining the cinematic saga is Elle Fanning, reprising her role as Princess Aurora. While the full ensemble remains a mystery, earlier movies featured Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Riley, and Harris Dickinson, raising hopes of their return for this next installment. Jaume Collet-Serra will be directing it. While there’s no teaser in sight, movie lovers globally are buzzing with excitement, eager for a sneak peek of the mesmerizing narrative. The magic, currently in pre-production, is expected to unfold on the big screen soon.

Read More: Is Girl, Interrupted a True Story?