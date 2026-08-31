With her captivating charm and versatile acting prowess, Anne Hathaway has been gracing the silver screen for over two decades. From her breakout role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ to her Oscar-winning performance in ‘Les Misérables,’ Hathaway’s journey in Hollywood has been nothing short of spectacular. Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres, be it a romantic comedy like ‘Love & Other Drugs’ or a gritty drama like ‘Rachel Getting Married,’ showcases her unparalleled range as an actress.

Over the years, she has garnered numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, an Academy Award, and a Primetime Emmy, solidifying her place among the acting elites. Every Hathaway film is a testament to her sheer dedication and unparalleled talent, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for her next venture. After enthralling us in recent roles like ‘WeCrashed’ and ‘Locked Down,’ it’s only natural to wonder what’s next for this stellar actress. Dive in to discover the upcoming movies and TV shows starring Anne Hathaway.

1. Verity (October 2, 2026)

Hathaway is re-teaming with her ‘The Idea of You’ director, Michael Showalter, for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios drama ‘Verity.’ Based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling gothic, psychosexual thriller novel by Colleen Hoover, the script is written by Nick Antosca. The cast also includes Josh Hartnett, Brady Wagner, Dakota Johnson, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Michael Abbott Jr.

The story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin, who accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Ashleigh to complete the remaining books in a successful series that Crawford could not finish following a mysterious accident. Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Ashleigh slowly learns that things aren’t as they seem, thanks to a secret, unfinished manuscript she finds, which carries chilling admissions about the family’s past. As Ashleigh ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity’s writings are merely works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath. The intriguing project has completed post-production and will be released on October 2, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Fear Not (2027)

Hathaway will star in the Paramount+ limited series ‘Fear Not.’ It will tell the story of prolific serial killer Stephen Morin – accused of more crimes than Ted Bundy – and his unlikely bond with Margy Palm (Hathaway), the last woman he ever kidnapped. Morin’s abduction of Palm, which started as a deadly captive situation, took an unlikely turn; one that included compassion, prayer, and profound courage. Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety – until Morin received the death penalty. Bathsheba Doran is the creator of the show. Production will begin this October, and the show is slated to arrive in 2027.

3. Untitled Days of Thunder Sequel (June 2, 2028)

Hathaway will star alongside Tom Cruise in an upcoming sequel to Tony Scott’s ‘Days of Thunder,’ a cult classic NASCAR movie starring Cruise that came out in 1990. Cruise will reprise his role as the scrappy driver Cole Trickle. Plot details are scarce, but Hathaway is set to play a racecar team owner and engineer. Jonathan Levine will direct the Paramount Pictures-backed movie, based on a script by Will Staples. More details regarding the story and cast are awaited.

4. Alone at Dawn (TBA)

Post-production is underway for Ron Howard’s biographical military drama ‘Alone at Dawn.’ The movie is an adaptation of the nonfiction book by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, which tells the true story of Medal of Honor recipient AF Combat Controller MSgt John Chapman, who, on 3/4/02, fought solo while fatally wounded to protect his team after being left behind. His supreme sacrifice earned him the Medal of Honor. Anne Hathaway will star alongside Adam Driver and Betty Gilpin. The cast of the Amazon MGM Studios feature also includes Sean Kaufman, Devon Bostick, José Zúñiga, Rohan Campbell, Austin Amelio, and Jon Bass. A release date is awaited.

5. Untitled FBI Wedding Sting Comedy (TBA)

Hathaway will star alongside Dave Bautista in a yet-untitled FBI Wedding Sting comedy flick, backed by Amazon MGM Studios. Jason Bateman will direct, based on a script by David Flebotte, David Bar Katz, Shane Morris, Phil Alden Robinson, and Jonathan Tropper. The story follows polar-opposite FBI agents, who are forced to live together undercover. While they are initially hostile towards each other, they gradually develop mutual respect while closing the case. The film is inspired by a real sting wherein agents posed as a couple to infiltrate criminal enterprises. A wedding was then staged in New Jersey, and when the crime bosses checked in, they were arrested and taken away so that they wouldn’t tip off the next suspect. Currently in its pre-production stage, the Prime Video movie awaits a release date.

6. The Princess Diaries 3 (TBA)

Hathaway is finally returning as Mia Thermopolis for ‘Princess Diaries 3.’ Adele Lim has been roped in to direct the threequel. Julie Andrews has unfortunately passed on the offer to return as Mia’s grandmother. Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman are a part of the cast as Lord Nicholas Deveraux and Michael Moscovitz, brother of Mia’s best friend Lilly, who falls for Mia, respectively. Flora Greeson wrote the screenplay, which is under wraps. The film has reached its pre-production stage, and more details are eagerly awaited.

7. Yesteryear (TBA)

Anne Hathaway will star in and produce an adaptation of Caro Claire Burke’s novel ‘Yesteryear’ by Hannah Friedman. The Amazon MGM Studios-backed horror film will center on Natalie (Hathaway), a woman with a traditional lifestyle. She lives with her cowboy husband and six children on their charming farmhouse on a working ranch. She has 8 million followers, and all of them absolutely love her. As for the coastal elite haters who address her as an antifeminist iconoclast, they are just jealous. Natalie has the perfect life, one that she aims to build an empire out of. However, one fine day, she wakes up and discovers that the year is 1805. The whole world has changed, and she has no idea how to escape. Is that even possible? No other cast member has been revealed, and the intriguing project awaits production.

Read More: Where Was Les Misérables Filmed?