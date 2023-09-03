Anya Taylor-Joy has made a huge mark in the entertainment industry through her versatile and captivating performances in both films and television. The actress gained recognition in 2015 for her role in the horror film ‘The Witch’ and went on to shine in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ and its sequel, ‘Glass.’ She also appeared on television in some memorable roles such as Gina Gray in ‘Peaky Blinders’ and Emma Woodhouse in ‘Emma.’

However, it was Taylor-Joy’s stunning performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ that propelled her to international fame and earned her numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Continuing her successful career, she starred in various films, including ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘The Northman,’ and ‘The Menu.’ With her exceptional talent and versatility, the actress remains a highly sought-after figure in the entertainment world and is going to be part of some exciting projects in the future as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films of Anya Taylor-Joy.

1. Furiosa (2024)

Taylor-Joy is going to be seen next in ‘Furiosa,’ the spin-off and prequel to 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ The post-apocalyptic film showcases the origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa as she is snatched from her homeland of ‘The Green Place of Many Mothers’ and is caught in the crossfire between two tyrannical warlords. Taylor-Joy steps into the shoes of Furiosa, playing the younger version of the character originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ The actress is joined by ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star Chris Hemsworth as Immortan Joe.

‘Furiosa’ also stars Tom Burke (‘The Souvenir’) as Dementus, Nathan Jones (‘The Protector’) as Rictus Erectus, Angus Sampson (‘The Lincoln Lawyer’) as The Organic Mechanic, and Daniel Webber (‘Escape from Pretoria’) as War Boy. The action-adventure film is helmed by George Miller, who previously worked on all four ‘Mad Max’ movies. The film is currently under post-production and is slated to be released theatrically on May 24, 2024.

2. The Gorge (TBA)

‘The Gorge’ is an action-romance film featuring Taylor-Joy opposite ‘Whiplash’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller. The film is described as a ‘genre-bending love story’ that follows two young people “who, despite the corrupt and lethal world they operate in, find a soulmate in each other.” Taylor-Joy and Teller star in the film as Levi and Drasa respectively, along with Sigourney Weaver (‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Ghostbusters’), who appears in an undisclosed role. The rest of the casting details have been kept under wraps.

The film is directed by Scott Derrickson, who previously helmed ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose,’ ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still,’ ‘Sinister,’ and ‘Doctor Strange.’ As per reports, the production of the movie began in March 2023. The film is going to be released on Apple TV+; however, the release date has not been revealed yet.

3. Laughter in the Dark (TBA)

‘Laughter in the Dark’ is a thriller film based on Vladimir Nabokov’s 1932 novel of the same name. It follows a young aspiring actress and a married middle-aged art critic who is obsessed with her. The girl later plots against the man to make off with his money. The film is written and directed by Scott Frank, marking his second collaboration with Taylor-Joy after their hit Netflix series ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ on which he served as a co-creator, writer and director.

Taylor-Joy’s role in the film and the rest of the cast has not been disclosed yet. Frank described the project as a ‘nasty, wonderful, thriller’ and revealed that he is going to treat it ‘as a film noir and a movie within a movie.’ However, the film was announced in 2020, and there have been no recent updates regarding the status of its production.

Read More: Shows Like The Queen’s Gambit