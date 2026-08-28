Anya Taylor-Joy has made a huge mark in the entertainment industry through her versatile and captivating appearances in both films and television shows. The actress gained recognition in 2015 for her performance in the horror film ‘The Witch’ and went on to shine in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ and its sequel, ‘Glass.’ Her credits also include memorable roles such as Gina Gray in ‘Peaky Blinders’ and Emma Woodhouse in ‘Emma.’

However, it was Taylor-Joy’s stunning performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ that propelled her to international fame and earned her numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Continuing her successful career, she stars in various films, including ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘The Northman,’ and ‘The Menu.’ With her exceptional talent, the actress remains a highly sought-after figure in the entertainment world and is going to be part of some exciting projects in the future as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films of Anya Taylor-Joy!

1. Sacrifice (September 24, 2026)

Taylor-Joy is set to star in an action comedy directed by Romain Gavras (‘Athena’ (2022)). Her co-stars include Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, Charli XCX, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, Sam Richardson, and Ambika Mod. Based on a script by Gavras and Will Arbery, the film will showcase a posh charity gala that is crashed by a group of anarchists led by Taylor-Joy’s Joan, the antagonist. Joan has opted to sacrifice Evans’ Mike Tyler, a movie star, along with two other people. The group is looking for a mystical artifact linked to an ancient prophecy, a concept Gavras drew from Greek mythology. ‘Sacrifice’ will be released in theaters on September 24, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

After her cameo in ‘Dune: Part Two,’ Joy will return as Alia Atreides, sister of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic ‘Dune: Part Three.’ The story follows Paul, AKA Muad’dib, heir to unimaginable power, as he brings to fruition the ancient scheme to create a superbeing ruler among men, not in the heavens. Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve wrote the screenplay. The movies are based on Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel. Other cast members include Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Robert Pattinson as Scytale, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Zendaya as Chani, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (December 17, 2027)

Taylor-Joy has been cast as the Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil, in the upcoming Andy Serkis-directed ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,’ which will be released on December 17, 2027. Serkis will be back as Gollum, and Ian McKellen will return as Gandalf. The cast also includes Elijah Wood as Frodo, Lee Pace as Thranduil, Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider, and Leo Woodall as Halvard. The screenplay is written by Walsh and Boyens, with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Set between ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Fellowship of the Ring,’ the movie will explore Aragorn’s early adventures as a ranger as he tracks Gollum to keep the Ring’s location from Sauron. Filming is underway, and the movie will be released on December 17, 2027.

4. How to Kill Your Family (TBA)

A series adaptation of Bella Mackie’s bestselling novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’ has been greenlit by Netflix. The 8-episode drama will feature Taylor-Joy as murderous protagonist Grace Bernard. Grace is the result of an affair that her father, merciless billionaire Simon Artemis, claims he doesn’t remember and has left Grace and her mother. When she loses her mother and is rejected by those who are supposed to love her, she turns her pain into rage and settles on taking revenge on her estranged family in the most morbid, albeit creative, means. However, as she slowly makes her way toward a heavy fortune, she doesn’t realize that she is distancing herself from the very thing she needs: love. The show will see Taylor-Joy return to the streaming service after her breakout role in ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ She also serves as an executive producer. Emma Moran is the lead writer of the series. The cast also includes Clive Owen, Orlando Norman, and David Shields. Details regarding filming are awaited.

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