Ashton Kutcher, a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry, embarked on his illustrious career with a breakthrough role that would pave the way for his remarkable journey in Hollywood. His cinematic journey commenced with his first movie appearance in ‘Coming Soon,’ but it was his portrayal of the lovable doofus Michael Kelso in the hit TV series ‘That ’70s Show’ that truly catapulted him into the spotlight. Kutcher’s magnetic charisma and comedic timing soon became his trademark, making him an endearing performer to audiences worldwide.

Beyond the small screen, Kutcher ventured into film, delivering memorable performances in popular comedies like ‘Dude, ‘Where’s My Car?’ and ‘No Strings Attached.’ However, he also showcases his dramatic chops with roles in movies like ‘The Butterfly Effect.’ Amidst his diverse portfolio, Kutcher garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of Steve Jobs in the biographical film ‘Jobs.’ Throughout his career, he accumulated several awards and nominations, including several Teen Choice Awards, multiple Kids’ Choice Award nominations, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Ashton Kutcher’s journey in the entertainment industry has been a testament to his versatility and enduring popularity as an actor. Here’s a list of his highly anticipated upcoming projects!

1. The Long Home (TBA)

At its core, the narrative of ‘The Long Home’ revolves around a resolute young carpenter hailing from Tennessee, burdened by the haunting memory of his father’s tragic demise at the hands of malevolent forces. Faced with a compelling moral quandary, he grapples with the necessity of confronting this pervasive evil. This cinematic endeavor draws inspiration from William Gay’s first novel, ‘The Long Home,’ adapted by Vince Jolivett and Steve Janas for James Franco, who directed the film. Ashton Kutcher plays Nathan Winer Sr., leading a stellar ensemble cast that includes Franco, Josh Hartnett, Lio Tipton, Josh Hutcherson, Giancarlo Esposito, Garret Dillahunt, Timothy Hutton, Tim Blake Nelson, and Austin Stowell. Production wrapped in 2015, but in 2018, Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by several women, which may have led the movie to be shelved.

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